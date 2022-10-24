Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
17.10.2022
163 000
60.97
9 938 077
18.10.2022
155 000
62.02
9 612 372
19.10.2022
170 000
60.46
10 278 642
20.10.2022
167 000
59.80
9 986 750
21.10.2022
160 000
60.87
9 738 912
Previous transactions
2 503 000
Total transaction under the program
3 318 000
59.77
198 324 782
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 19 770 403 shares, corresponding to 0.96% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
