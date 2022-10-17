U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

10.10.2022

160 000

60.91

9 746 128

11.10.2022

184 900

58.87

10 885 377

12.10.2022

170 100

58.52

9 954 116

13.10.2022

160 000

60.72

9 715 328

14.10.2022

160 000

62.20

9 951 520

Total previously announced transactions

1 668 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

2 503 000

59.44

148 770 029

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 955 403 shares, corresponding to 0.92% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


