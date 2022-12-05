Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
28.11.2022
140 000
71.87
10 062 472
29.11.2022
138 000
72.88
10 057 385
30.11.2022
135 000
73.04
9 860 090
01.12.2022
135 000
73.03
9 859 374
02.12.2022
135 000
72.48
9 784 611
Previous transactions
6 895 000
Total transaction under the program
7 578 000
65.24
494 405 379
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 030 403 shares, corresponding to 1.16% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment