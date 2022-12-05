Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 28.11.2022 140 000 71.87 10 062 472 29.11.2022 138 000 72.88 10 057 385 30.11.2022 135 000 73.04 9 860 090 01.12.2022 135 000 73.03 9 859 374 02.12.2022 135 000 72.48 9 784 611 Previous transactions 6 895 000 Total transaction under the program 7 578 000 65.24 494 405 379

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 030 403 shares, corresponding to 1.16% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment



