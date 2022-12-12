Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
05.12.2022
130 000
74.48
9 682 478
06.12.2022
132 000
74.01
9 769 439
07.12.2022
135 000
74.22
10 020 011
08.12.2022
130 000
74.68
9 707 776
09.12.2022
130 000
74.96
9 744 826
Previous transactions
7 578 000
Total transaction under the program
8 235 000
65.98
543 329 908
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 687 403 shares, corresponding to 1.19 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment