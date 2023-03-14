U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

07.03.2023

213 000

80.23

17 089 672

08.03.2023

216 000

79.26

17 119 166

09.03.2023

218 000

78.39

17 089 478

10.03.2023

222 564

76.50

17 027 059

 

 

 

 

Previous transactions

17 399 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

18 268 564

71.97

1 314 799 953

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 34 720 967 shares, corresponding to 1.68% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


