Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
07.03.2023
213 000
80.23
17 089 672
08.03.2023
216 000
79.26
17 119 166
09.03.2023
218 000
78.39
17 089 478
10.03.2023
222 564
76.50
17 027 059
Previous transactions
17 399 000
Total transaction under the program
18 268 564
71.97
1 314 799 953
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 34 720 967 shares, corresponding to 1.68% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
