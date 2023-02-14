U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

07.02.2023

121 000

82.31

9 959 800

08.02.2023

122 000

82.72

10 091 669

09.02.2023

125 000

81.16

10 144 825

10.02.2023

125 000

79.77

9 971 025

13.02.2023

128 000

79.08

10 122 214

Previous transactions

13 494 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

14 115 000

70.20

990 822 027

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 30 567 403 shares, corresponding to 1.48 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


