Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

28.02.2023

228 000

75.80

17 283 152

01.03.2023

217 149

78.84

17 119 354

02.03.2023

217 000

79.04

17 152 136

03.03.2023

211 851

80.93

17 145 207

06.03.2023

215 000

80.07

17 214 491

Previous transactions

16 310 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

17 399 000

71.64

1 246 474 579

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 33 851 403 shares, corresponding to 1.64% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


