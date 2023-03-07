Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
28.02.2023
228 000
75.80
17 283 152
01.03.2023
217 149
78.84
17 119 354
02.03.2023
217 000
79.04
17 152 136
03.03.2023
211 851
80.93
17 145 207
06.03.2023
215 000
80.07
17 214 491
Previous transactions
16 310 000
Total transaction under the program
17 399 000
71.64
1 246 474 579
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 33 851 403 shares, corresponding to 1.64% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment