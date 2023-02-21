Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
14.02.2023
222 000
76.31
16 941 175
15.02.2023
219 000
75.75
16 588 834
16.02.2023
224 000
76.40
17 114 339
17.02.2023
220 000
77.51
17 051 826
20.02.2023
213 000
79.75
16 986 494
Previous transactions
14 115 000
Total transaction under the program
15 213 000
70.70
1 075 504 696
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 665 403 shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment