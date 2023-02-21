Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 14.02.2023 222 000 76.31 16 941 175 15.02.2023 219 000 75.75 16 588 834 16.02.2023 224 000 76.40 17 114 339 17.02.2023 220 000 77.51 17 051 826 20.02.2023 213 000 79.75 16 986 494 Previous transactions 14 115 000 Total transaction under the program 15 213 000 70.70 1 075 504 696

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 665 403 shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

