Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

·1 min read
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

14.02.2023

222 000

76.31

16 941 175

15.02.2023

219 000

75.75

16 588 834

16.02.2023

224 000

76.40

17 114 339

17.02.2023

220 000

77.51

17 051 826

20.02.2023

213 000

79.75

16 986 494

Previous transactions

14 115 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

15 213 000

70.70

1 075 504 696

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 665 403 shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


