Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
12.12.2022
132 000
74.18
9 792 037
13.12.2022
130 000
74.09
9 631 115
14.12.2022
138 000
71.72
9 896 987
15.02.2022
144 000
69.05
9 942 883
16.12.2022
140 000
68.95
9 652 944
Previous transactions
8 235 000
Total transaction under the program
8 919 000
66.40
592 245 875
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 371 403 shares, corresponding to 1.23 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
