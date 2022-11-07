U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

31.10.2022

155 000

65.21

10 106 853

01.11.2022

145 000

67.84

9 836 670

02.11.2022

145 000

67.00

9 714 797

03.11.2022

145 000

65.21

9 455 349

04.11.2022

140 000

69.14

9 679 012

Previous transactions

4 083 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

4 813 000

61.55

296 257 416

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 265 403 shares, corresponding to 1.03% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


