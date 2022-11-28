U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

21.11.2022

140 000

70.34

9 848 020

22.11.2022

138 000

71.85

9 914 983

23.11.2022

132 000

73.55

9 708 296

24.11.2022

135 000

73.72

9 951 539

25.11.2022

135 000

73.46

9 917 532

Previous transactions

6 215 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

6 895 000

64.51

444 781 447

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 347 403 shares, corresponding to 1.13% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


