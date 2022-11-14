U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

·1 min read
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

07.11.2022

140 000

69.85

9 779 616

08.11.2022

145 000

68.48

9 929 238

09.11.2022

145 000

68.76

9 970 534

10.11.2022

145 000

67.80

9 830 899

11.11.2022

137 000

72.42

9 921 074

Previous transactions

4 813 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

5 525 000

62.57

345 688 775

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 977 403 shares, corresponding to 1.06% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


