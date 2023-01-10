Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
03.01.2023
135 000
72.74
9 819 860
04.01.2023
143 000
69.28
9 907 598
05.01.2023
142 000
69.87
9 920 958
06.01.2023
138 000
71.60
9 880 469
09.01.2023
132 000
75.32
9 942 557
Previous transactions
10 275 000
Total transaction under the program
10 965 000
67.48
739 918 684
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 27 417 403 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
