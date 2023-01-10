U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)

Average price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

03.01.2023

135 000

72.74

9 819 860

04.01.2023

143 000

69.28

9 907 598

05.01.2023

142 000

69.87

9 920 958

06.01.2023

138 000

71.60

9 880 469

09.01.2023

132 000

75.32

9 942 557

Previous transactions

10 275 000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total transaction under the program

10 965 000

67.48

739 918 684

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 27 417 403 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


