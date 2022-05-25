Nortal, a global digital transformation leader, to acquire Skelia, an award-winning leader in building cross-border IT organizations

Nortal AS

Patrik Vandewalle

CEO and co-founder of Skelia

Priit Alamäe

CEO and founder of Nortal

TALLINN, Estonia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multinational strategic change and technology company Nortal announced acquiring Skelia, an international leader in building cross-border IT and engineering organizations and affiliate companies in Eastern Europe. This acquisition brings Skelia's cross-border organization-building expertise to Nortal's unparalleled ability to deliver value through complex digital transformation projects.



"Skelia has established itself as an international leader in building dedicated multi-site technology teams in areas where customers want to stay in control and experience premium team stability and service quality. Their strong presence in Western Ukraine and Poland provides Nortal an excellent platform for growth. Together, we can further expand the business across different geographies and time zones while strengthening our offering and serving customers across the full value spectrum seamlessly," commented Priit Alamäe, CEO and founder of Nortal.

As next steps, Nortal and Skelia will focus on creating customer synergies and value – as well as building additional opportunities for Skelia’s great talent in Poland and Ukraine – to become part of a fast-growing, impact-driven global company.

"It's an exciting moment for Skelia. In Nortal, we found a perfect match and strategic partner with shared ambitions, shared people values, and a strong customer focus. By joining forces, Nortal and Skelia leverage each other's complementary and individual strengths and provide new career opportunities for our global combined employee pool of more than 1,700 people. Nortal brings us a rich experience in building complex solutions and products. This is highly complementary to Skelia's longstanding business of building more than 200 stable cross-border IT and engineering organizations for leading companies across Europe, the UK, the Nordics, and the U.S.," said Patrik Vandewalle, CEO and co-founder of Skelia.

"Many companies have been downscaling their operations in Ukraine or even pulling out. To the contrary, both Nortal and Skelia believe in the unique future of Ukraine and the strength of its people. Together, we are in a stronger position to create international development opportunities for the local talent in Ukraine," added Alamäe.

Skelia was founded in 2008 and currently employs more than 350 people, mainly in Ukraine and Poland. Skelia serves customers in 10 countries and operates through a global network of offices in the Benelux, Poland, Ukraine, and the United States.

Nortal. Founded in 2000, Nortal employs more than 1,400 people and has 20 offices in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Nortal's Seamless Teams bring together world-class strategic consulting, software engineering, product and customer experience, project management, and design practices to create meaningful impact for customers and seamlessly deliver the future.

The acquisition was advised by Dragon Capital on the buyer's side and Oaklins Sweden on the seller's side.

On the photos: Priit Alamäe (source: Nortal, author Silver Gutmann) and Patrik Vandewalle (Skelia).

