North America $1.2 Billion Light-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Industry 2021: Coverage of 9 Truck/Body Segments, with a Total of 17 Sub/types

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a market assessment of the $1.2 billion light-duty (up to Class 3) vocational/work truck industry in the United States and Canada. It covers 9 truck/body segments, with a total of 17 sub/types, and quantifies 2020 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars.

Truck/body segments included are:

  • Beverage & Vending Truck/Bodies

  • Dump Truck/Bodies

  • Flatbed Truck/Bodies

  • Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

  • Service, Utility & Mechanic/Crane Truck/Bodies

  • Street & Parking Lot Sweepers

  • Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

  • Vacuum Tank Trucks - Septic & Portable Restroom

  • Van Truck/Bodies

165 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total and segment sales and employee numbers, along with details on manufacturing facility locations, ownership and competitive shares.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, recent developments in M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches and electric propulsion, plus five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Covid-induced shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions on production and shipments by truck/body fabricators had significant impact on the industry in 2020, with shipments declining over 2019 for all truck/body segments.

The 2021 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected easing of supply chain constraints and infrastructure investment expected to boost demand.

The report comprises of three parts. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Segment are in PowerPoint format, and the Appendix is an Excel file that includes, and expands upon, data from the tables in the report.


Key Topics Covered:

PART I
A.1 Scope & Method
A.2 Truck/Body Segments & Chassis Classes
B. Executive Summary
C. Industry Analysis
C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Geography & (iii) Ownership
C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment
C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types
C. 4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups
C. 5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric Propulsion
C. 6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2021 - 2025
C. 7 Key Manufacturer Data

PART II
D.1 Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies
D.2 Van Truck/Bodies
D.3 Dump Truck/Bodies
D.4 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies
D.5 Flatbed Truck/Bodies
D.6 Sweeper Truck/Bodies
D.7 Beverage Truck/Bodies
D.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-coded
D.9 Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Each of the 9 individual segments in PART II include the following:

  • Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total

  • Estimated Market Size by Sub-Types in Units & Dollars

  • Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for All Manufacturers

  • City, State/Province, Country for All Manufacturers

  • Ownership Details for All Manufacturers

Below are the individual worksheets in the accompanying Excel APPENDIX file:

  • Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment in Units & Dollars

  • All Units - Alpha Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units

  • All Dollars - Alpha Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.)

  • All Units - Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units

  • All Dollars - Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.)

  • Key Manufacturer Data

  • Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units: 2015 - 2020

  • Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units: 2021 - 2025

  • Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

  • Beverage

  • Dump

  • Flatbed

  • Hoists

  • Service

  • Sweeper

  • Tow

  • Vacuum, Non-Coded

  • Van


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdxbfg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


