North America $1.45 Billion Healthcare Workwear Markets, 2019 & 2020-2027
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 693.99 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,457.44 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2027.
Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. There are various types of healthcare workwear available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Few healthcare workwear types include coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers.
Safety glasses or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment. Besides, the rising cases of COVID-19 also aid in the growth of the market. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, face shields, and others helps prevent the spread of the virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff.
Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as standardizing procedures, technical advances, and high-reliability organizing, are expected to propel the hospital sector's growth, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to complement market growth.
The growth of the healthcare workwear market is directly influenced by the rapid development in the healthcare sector in North American countries. For instance, developed countries such as the US and Canada, drive the growth of the healthcare workwear market. According to data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2018, The US ranked highest in healthcare spending among the developed nations of the world.
Likewise, the healthcare sector is the largest vertically-integrated industry in Canada. Canada spends about 11.2% of GDP on healthcare. Moreover, owing to the presence of well-established market players, coupled with growing number of surgical procedures as well as an increasing number of surgical site infections also propels the market development. As per the Journal of Infectious Disease Adviser, around 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the U. S every year and 5% of these surgeries resulting in surgical site infections.
Furthermore, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for affordable healthcare, the emergence of technologies like telemedicine, and the expanded role of government in the healthcare investment space are the major driving factors leading to the remarkable growth of the healthcare industry. Therefore, rapid growth in the healthcare sector in the countries in North America drives the healthcare workwear market.
The healthcare workwear market in North America is concentrated with a few very well-established players. A few of the key players in the North America healthcare workwear market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, International Enviroguard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Healthcare Workwear Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.1.1 North America PEST Analysis
5. North America Healthcare Workwear Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Healthcare Workwear due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5.1.2 Rapid Development in the Healthcare Sector in Developed and Developing Countries
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Healthcare Workwear
5.3 Opportunities:
5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Gloves
5.4 Trends:
5.4.1 Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Healthcare Workwear - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Overview
6.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 and 2027
7.3 Coveralls
7.4 Gowns
8. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Analysis End Use
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by End Use, 2018 and 2027
8.3 Hospitals
8.4 Home Healthcare
8.5 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities
9. Healthcare Workwear Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Key Countries
9.1.1.1 US Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.1.1.2 Canada Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.1.1.3 Mexico Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North American Healthcare Workwear Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Company Profiles
3M
Alpha Pro Tech
Ansell Limited
Cardinal Health
O&M Halyard
International Enviroguard
Tronex International, Inc.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyfpdd
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900