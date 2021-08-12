U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,417.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,005.25
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    -0.66 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4290
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,443.47
    -698.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.05
    +3.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.47
    -7.67 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

North America $86.48 Billion Cold Storage Markets to 2028: Bulk Storage, Production Stores, Ports, Chilled, Frozen, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cold Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Warehouse (Private & Semi Private, Public), by Construction, by Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cold storage market size is expected to reach $86.48 Billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 10.7%

Technological advancements in cold storage warehouses are stimulating the growth of the market. Increasing automation is changing the conventional warehouse operations, enabling companies to maximize their output. Growing penetration of robotics applications, automated material handling equipment, and high-speed conveyor systems help in achieving the order accuracy.

Rising awareness concerning the low ozone depletion potential (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants to tackle environmental and social facets along with increasing demand for energy-efficient natural refrigerants are the key factors driving the market. Inorganic refrigerants such as ammonia, CO2, and hydrocarbon-based refrigerants are the most popular natural refrigerants that are being increasingly preferred by end users for their energy efficiency, low cost, and low GDP & ODP.

High running costs, capital investment, and scalability of different picking methods are the key factors restraining the market over the projected period. Additionally, advanced automation, software system, and high-tech advancements in tracking systems and warehousing have led to high requirements for skilled labor. Dearth of skilled labor can restrict the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Compared to other revenue-generation streams for real-estate firms, the North America cold storage construction market is smaller in size. From the owner's perspective, potential developers and real-estate firms may want to consider investing in cold storage facilities owing to their growing population in the region.

Furthermore, there will be a bidding war among investors to acquire Class A (high-quality or newly-constructed building located in central business areas and draws the highest rent) traditional warehouse space in the U.S. and Canada. To avoid such situation, real-estate firms can invest in developing a class B (older than class A buildings and draws less rent compared to class A) warehouse as the cold storage facility.

Key companies operating in the market are Lineage Logistics; Americold Logistics LLC; Burris Logistics, Inc.; Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company; and VersaCold Logistics Services. In addition to cold storage services, market players are providing value-added activities such as food processing and harvesting to increase the product life of fresh foods.

North America Cold Storage Market Report Highlights

  • Service providers have enhanced their efforts to safeguard temperature-controlled products from potential tampering or any malicious actions with food products.

  • The close proximity of warehouses to transportation hubs such as airports, seaports, and major highway interchanges is likely to enable service providers to improve their efficiency by shipping products on time.

  • Stringent government regulations are encouraging manufacturers to develop rigorous practices and service providers to make investments for improving their infrastructure in order to obtain safety certifications.

  • In 2016, the frozen segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in the North America market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

  • Robust growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing stringency of standards pertaining to food safety have enhanced the cold storage capacity of Canada by around 8 percent over the last two years.

  • Some of the industry participants include Americold Logistics LLC; Burris Logistics, Inc.; Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company; Lineage Logistics; VersaCold Logistics Services; and Henningsen Cold Storage Company..

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 North America Cold Storage - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2028
2.3 North America Cold Storage Market Outlook
2.4 North America Cold Storage Segmental Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Parent Market Outlook - Cold Chain Market
3.2 North America Cold Storage Market Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.3 North America Cold Storage Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Increasing technological advancements in cold storage warehouses
3.3.1.2 Increasing IT spending in cold storage logistics
3.3.1.3 Low-carbon design, environmental auditing, and crafty construction of cold storage warehouses
3.3.1.4 Growing organized retail demand
3.3.2 Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis
3.3.2.1 High capital investment and lack of skilled labor
3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.3.1 Expansion of food retail chains
3.4 North America Cold Storage Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 North America Cold Storage Market - PEST Analysis
3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6.1 Development of New Cold Storage Facilities
3.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.6.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on North America cold storage Market
3.7.1 Overview
3.7.2 Short-term Impact Analysis
3.7.3 Long-term Impact Analysis
3.8 List of Key Players with Cold Storage Capacity - 2020 (North America)
3.9 Regulatory Framework for Chilled and Frozen Food
3.9.1 U.S.
3.9.2 Canada
3.9.3 Mexico

Chapter 4 Warehouse Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Warehouse Type, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Private & Semi-private
4.3 Public

Chapter 5 Construction Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Construction Type, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Bulk Storage
5.3 Production Stores
5.4 Ports

Chapter 6 Temperature Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Temperature, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Chilled
6.3 Frozen

Chapter 7 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Application, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Fruits & Vegetables
7.3 Dairy
7.4 Fish, Meat & Seafood
7.5 Processed Food
7.6 Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 8 Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Country, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2 Company/Competition Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Market Position Analysis
9.5 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Company Overview
10.2 Financial Performance
10.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4 Strategic Initiatives

  • Americold Logistics LLC

  • Agro Merchant Group LLC

  • Burris Logistics, Inc.

  • Cloverleaf Cold Storage

  • Henningsen Cold Storage Company

  • Kloosterboer

  • Lineage Logistics, LLC

  • Nordic Logistics

  • Preferred Freezer

  • Swire Group

  • United States Cold Storage, Inc.

  • VersaCold Logistics Services

  • Wabash National

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51sp87

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th