U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.00
    +23.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,278.00
    +150.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,962.50
    +131.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.80
    +14.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    17.68
    -1.72 (-8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1930
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,823.40
    +2,115.00 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.57
    +51.15 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.88
    +62.51 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

North America to Account for 30% of the Global Contactless Biometrics Market

·6 min read

Fingerprint Recognition to Generate an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of over USD 5.4 billion by 2032

In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global contactless biometrics market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of technology, component, application and industry.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global contactless biometrics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.4 percent from 2022 to 2032, from USD 17.1 billion in 2022 to USD 78.6 billion in 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Face recognition is improved when artificial intelligence and biometric methods are combined. As a result, the demand for such capability in determining most notable attributes such as gender, ethnicity, facial hair, and glasses to propel the contactless biometrics market growth at a rate of 4.5X between 2022 and 2032.

The demand for end-to-end solutions is increasing, necessitating the integration of various software and middleware services. According to the above-mentioned trend, the contactless biometric industry is expected to account for roughly 43% of the worldwide biometrics market by the end of 2022.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5756

The integration of behavioral biometrics with biometric solutions, which aids in ensuring authentication in financial institutions, businesses, government facilities, and retail point of sale, is increasing the product's industrial demand.

Fintech companies, telecom operators, retailers, banks, and other industries have begun to use contactless biometrics technology for client identification. Furthermore, it is anticipated that it will become a required process for authenticating and identifying clients when opening a new or current account.

However, unlike passwords, biometric data is impossible to replace, which is a major market limitation. Because biometric data is physically irreplaceable, an alternative solution must be employed to replace biometric authentication.

Key Takeaways:

  • Facial recognition is the fastest-growing technological category. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to rise 5.6X.

  • The software segment is expected to provide the most revenue by component. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 34.1 billion.

  • During the forecast period, identity verification under the application is expected to rise 5.3X. By the end of 2031, the segment is expected to have a market value of USD 52.9 billion.

  • The segment that generates the most revenue is North America. In 2021, the region will have a market share of over 30%, with a growth rate of 16.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Growth Drivers:

  • With the emerging internet of things lead to global contactless biometrics market growth.

  • Integration of behavioral biometrics help in securing authentication to propel the demand for contactless biometrics.

To learn more about Contactless Biometrics Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5756

Competitive Landscape

The majority of manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on creating subsidiaries in developing countries. Product launches, collaborations with major players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are all examples of strategies. The following are some of the most significant developments:

  • In May 2020, Finger Cards AB increased their touch sensor line with the introduction of the FPC2025 sensor. The goal was to develop a biometric system that was both high-performing and low-power.

  • In May 2020, NEC Corporation, a market leader, released NeoFace Thermal Express, a touchless screening system. NeoFace Thermal Express was created to detect high body temperatures as well as protective clothing such as a face mask.

Key Players in the Contactless Biometrics Market Include:

  • Touchless Biometric Systems AG

  • IDEMIA SAS

  • NViaSoft

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • NEC Corporation

  • Gemalto N.V

  • Aware Inc.

  • HID Global

  • M2SYS Technology

  • Neurotechnology

  • Assa Abloy AB

  • Blue Biometrics

More Valuable Insights on Contactless Biometrics Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the contactless biometrics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global contactless biometrics market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Technology :

  • By Component :

  • By Application :

  • By Industry :

Key Questions Covered in Contactless Biometrics Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the contactless biometrics market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for contactless biometrics market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Contactless biometrics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Contactless biometrics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Biometric Authentication Solution Market Analysis - Biometric authentication solutions are being more widely used as the demand for improved security and identification systems grow. The growing reliance on digital technologies and automation is likely to fuel the expansion.

IRIS Biometrics Market Forecast - The extensive use of IRIS biometrics for physical access security is propelling the IRIS biometrics industry forward. In addition, since the number of customers migrating to mobile banking grows at an exponential rate, numerous firms are implementing IRIS biometrics as security measures.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market InsightsEfficiency and accuracy is expected to propel the demand for Vein recognition biometrics. Vein recognition biometrics are being used by banks and financial institutions in emerging countries such as India, China, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa to verify customer identities.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market Scope - The market for facial recognition access control solutions is growing as people become more reliant on digital technology and automation. Furthermore, as the demand for improved security and identity systems grows, facial recognition access control solutions are becoming more popular.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.


Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-to-account-for-30-of-the-global-contactless-biometrics-market-301459330.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Stocks in focus: United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Rivian, Abercrombie & Fitch

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick break down four stock picks: United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Rivian, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Bank of America Stock Climbed 50% Last Year. Why Its Surge Can Continue.

    Bank of America stock has more room to rise, according to Piper Sandler analysts, who say it's "the large-cap bank stock to own for 2022."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.