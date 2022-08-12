U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

North America Ambulance Services Market Report 2022: Key Players Air Methods, Babcock International, Phi Air Medical & Others Fueling 10.08% Annual Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Transport Vehicle (Ground Ambulance), by Emergency Services, by Equipment, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The North America ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 40.64 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.08% from 2022 to 2030. Rising incidence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer is a key factor expected to drive ambulance services market growth.

For instance, according to the American Heart Association, in January 2019, stroke is the leading cause of death in the U.S. approximately 2.7 million people in the country living with atrial fibrillation, and approximately 800,000 people experience a stroke each year due to a blockage in the blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain. Moreover, CDC states that 34.2 million people of all ages, or 10.5% of the US population had diabetes in 2018.

Furthermore, growth in the geriatric population and a surge in traumatic accidents are further driving the market growth. Additionally, there has been a constant increase in the number of traumatic accidents in this region. For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates, in 2021, about 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes, a 10.5% surge from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. The industry is expanding due to favorable reimbursement regulations in developed countries.

In the U.S., Medicare covers both emergency and non-emergency ambulance services for medically necessary emergencies, provided the supplier satisfies certain criteria. In some circumstances, Medicare also covers unplanned and irregular non-emergency visits. Medicare pays approximately 80.0 percent of the cost of emergency services, with the remaining 20% paid by the patient's insurance coverage.

North America Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

  • On the basis of transport vehicle, the ground ambulance segment dominated the market with a share of 48.87% in 2021. This can be attributed to their effectiveness and high usage rates.

  • Based on emergency services, the emergency services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast duration, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrest, stroke, and congestive heart failure.

  • On the basis of equipment, advance life support ambulance is expected to dominate in 2021, and is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to an increase in technologically advanced equipment and skilled employees, increased awareness of life support services.

  • The U.S. is expected to dominate the ambulance services in 2021 with a share of more than 89%, owing to favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory reforms and growing demand for high-quality healthcare facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 North America Ambulance Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 North America Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Transport Vehicle, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 North America Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Emergency Service, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 North America Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Equipment, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 North America Ambulance Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Transport Vehicle, By Emergency Services, By Equipment, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 North America Ambulance Services Market-Competitive Analysis

 Companies Mentioned

  • Air Methods Corporation

  • Babcock International Group Plc

  • Acadian Ambulance Service

  • American Air Ambulance

  • Phi Air Medical

  • Falck A/s

  • Express Air Medical Transport, Llc

  • Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Amgh)

  • American Medical Response

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh1xth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-ambulance-services-market-report-2022-key-players-air-methods-babcock-international-phi-air-medical--others-fueling--10-08-annual-growth-301604938.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

