North America Annual Mining Investment Hybrid Conference & Exhibition, Toronto, Canada & Online - November 17-18, 2021
Why Mining Investment North America?
Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that will transform the industry.
For 2021, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider American and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibitions, and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
We expect 250 senior-level executives, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.
Key Themes
Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
Gold & Precious Metals Developments
Gender Diversity & Empowerment in North America
Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
Base Metals
Resources Security & Sustainability
Commodity Trends in North America
M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
Bulk Metals
Rare Earth Minerals
Mining Technology Advancements
Emerging Markets Outlook
Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
What To Expect?
Top Speakers
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
Virtual Exhibition
Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.
Networking
From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
MARC CHANDLER
Managing Partner & Chief Market Strategist
Bannockburn Global Forex United States
RICHARD REEVES
Managing Director
Northcott Capital
USA
PHILIP HOPWOOD
Principal
KWR Capital
Canada
EMILY KING
Vice President
Women in Mining
USA
RAZIEL ZISMAN
Co-Founder and Partner (Sustainable Governance Initiative)
Whittle Consulting
Canada
MICHAEL McCRAE
Mining Audiences and Data Intelligence Manager
Kitco
Canada
DAVID STEIN
Founder and Managing Partner
Aerecura Capital
Canada
SIMON POPPLE
Managing Director
Brookville Capital
United Kingdom
PETER PHAM
Managing Director
Phoenix Capital
Vietnam
CHRIS POWELL
Secretary/Treasurer and Director
Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (G.A.T.A)
USA
JAYANT BHANDARI
Mining & Institutional Investor Expert
Anarcho Capital
Canada
ALAIN CORBANI
Head of Commodities, Portfolio Manager
Finance SA
France
DOUGLAS MORRISON
President and CEO
Centre for Excellence in Mining (CEMI)
Canada
SANDRA GOGAL
Partner
Miller Thomson LLP
Canada
SCOTT OSKINS
Senior Industry Consultant
Hexagon PPM
Canada
MAUREEN BERKNER BOYT
Founder
The Moxie Exchange & Everyday Inclusion App
United States
JOE MAZUMDAR
Economic Geologist
Exploration Insights
Canada
JENNIFER LEINART
President
Infomine
USA
JAMES KWANTES
Editor and Mining Writer
Resource Opportunities
Canada
