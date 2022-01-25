U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.75
    -61.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    -252.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,213.75
    -287.25 (-1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.00
    -27.70 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +4.10 (+14.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0470
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,659.18
    +3,199.16 (+9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.07
    +25.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.06
    +62.91 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·2 min read

North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 29% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Key Highlights Aromatherapy diffusers help improve the quality of air as well as create a pleasant environment, thus enhancing the mood and being beneficial to health.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221881/?utm_source=GNW
Furthermore, with the utilization of essential oils in aromatherapy, consumers can experience healing benefits with the innovative temperature-controlled gentle diffusing technology.
Diffusers used in spa and other relaxation applications have different light modes and intensity settings, which help create an extremely pleasant ambiance.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand in Spas and Wellness Centers

Growing prevalence of spas and wellness centers, primarily due to a rise in demand among aging baby boomers, high net worth clients, and a time-poor population in greater need of relaxation for enhanced health, has highly impacted the demand for aromatherapy diffusers at these centers. High efficacy of essential oil diffusers in relieving stress levels and anxiety has drawn a greater interest in wellness centers strategizing to attract more customers and provide better and effective services. Moreover, these facilities are progressively installing such products in order to boost the sense of luxury and affluence amongst consumers, further supplementing the appeal of aromatic diffusers in the market.

United States holds the Largest Share in the Market

The United States spa industry has surpassed USD 18.3 billion, according to a report by the International SPA Association (ISPA). ISPA states the industry continues to experience steady growth with increases in overall revenue, locations, number of spa visits, and revenue per visit. The rise in the number of spa stores being introduced across several countries including United States, coupled with a rise in the number of spa visits, is one of the key driving factors for sales of aromatherapy diffusers in spa centers in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are inclining toward designing those consumer products that offer increased comfort and convenience. Along with this, the consumer-tech industry is too thriving, with abundant products and services enhancing people’s lives. Artificial intelligence, built into products and mobile applications, is customizing the consumers’ experiences. Augmented and virtual reality is being used in multiple ways, including homecare, education, and healthcare. Some of the major players in the aromatherapy diffuser market in North America are Puzhen Life, Now Foods, Aromis Aromatherapy, and INNOGEAR among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221881/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on Ch

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeCh

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • Oil Rebounds From Biggest Tumble This Year on Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day tumble this year, with traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook as the pandemic eases.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWest Texas

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • UiPath's success fires up Romania's unicorn dreams

    When Romanian software maker UiPath achieved unicorn status as a billion-dollar company in March 2018, Sergiu Negut knew immediately that the value of his own Bucharest-based start-up had just shot up as a result. UiPath had just become a unicorn. UiPath, now valued at nearly $20 billion since going public on the New York Stock Exchange last April, has transformed Romania's start-up scene, shining a spotlight on the country's emerging tech promise for global investors and spurring young entrepreneurs to found their own companies.

  • Oil prices rebound as growing political tensions fuel supply fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions in an already tight market. Brent crude futures rose $1.21, or 1.5%, to $87.52 a barrel at 0946 GMT, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.11, or 1.3%, to $85.42 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.

  • What Kai-Fu Lee-backed AInnovation tells us about China's smart manufacturing

    The enthusiasm to find paying customers for artificial intelligence continues in China. AInnovation, a Chinese computer vision and machine learning startup backed by Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank, is trying to automate China's massive manufacturing industry. Merely four-year-old, the startup has filed to go public in Hong Kong, and its prospectus is offering a rare glimpse into the commercial viability of smart manufacturing, which is a key part of China's industrial blueprint for the next few years.

  • Walmart marketplace expansion boosts women entrepreneurs in India

    The move could provide a boost for the growing number of women who own micro, small and medium businesses across India.

  • Fitch Ratings Raises Concerns over Crypto Mining and U.S Power Consumption

    Following last week’s U.S subcommittee hearing on crypto mining, Fitch Ratings looks at the key risks to U.S public power utilities.

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.