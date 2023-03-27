U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.46
    +20.47 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,521.84
    +284.31 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,817.11
    -6.85 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.41
    +25.49 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    +3.67 (+5.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.90
    -26.90 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5630
    +0.8620 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,072.47
    -744.60 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.82
    -17.64 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market Report 2022: Decline in Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries Presents Opportunities

PR Newswire
·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Battery Type, Application, and Connectivity" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The batteries for solar energy storage market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 665.88 million in 2022 to US$ 1,876.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2028.

With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America batteries for solar energy storage market at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Batteries for solar energy storage market Revenue and Forecast to 2028

North America Batteries for solar energy storage market Segmentation

The North America batteries for solar energy storage market is segmented on the basis of battery type, application, connectivity, and country.

Based on battery type, the market is segmented into lead acid, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium, and others. In 2022, the lithium-ion segment held a larger share of the market. And others segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the North America batteries for solar energy storage market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2022 and commercial is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on connectivity, the North America batteries for solar energy storage market is segmented into on-grid and off-grid. The on-grid segment held the largest market share in 2022 and the off-grid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on country, the North America batteries for solar energy storage market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 2022, the US held a larger market share. On the other side, and it is also expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing Number of Renewable and Solar Energy Projects

Market Restraints

  • Higher Initial Investment in Battery Manufacturing

Market Opportunities

  • Decline in Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Future Trends

  • Raising Awareness About Renewable Energy and Supportive Government Incentives and Regulatory Policies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market Landscape

5. North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage - Market Analysis

7. North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis - by Battery Type

8. North America Battery for Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis - by Application

9. North America Battery for Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis - by Connectivity

10. North America Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market - Country Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BYD Company Ltd

  • EnerSys

  • LECLANCHE

  • LG Electronics

  • Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

  • Kokam

  • SimpliPhi Power

  • Sonnen Group

  • Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaexw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-batteries-for-solar-energy-storage-market-report-2022-decline-in-prices-of-lithium-ion-batteries-presents-opportunities-301782332.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • We're Scooping Up Shares of 2 Stocks, Downgrading and Upgrading 2 Others

    While we see the recent market environment, one colored by the string of bank failures and subsequent stock market choppiness, driving favorable March options volumes for Cboe, the upward move in the shares has closed the potential upside to our $140 price target. As we write this alert, there is roughly 7% upside to that price level, which is leading us to downgrade the shares to a Two rating from One. While wheat prices are continuing to trade off following the renewal of an agreement that allows for the safe Black Sea export, as we pointed out in last week's Roundup, corn, soybean and even wheat prices remain above 2020 levels.

  • IBM Unveils Quantum Computing Research Center in Spain

    In collaboration with Fundacion Ikerbasque, IBM recently announced the launch of the Quantum Computational Center in Spain to accelerate quantum research.

  • Fisker Stock May Be Set to Take Off. Buy It Now, Citi Says

    Monday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli opened a "90-day upside catalyst watch" for Fisker stock. He believes that if Fisker hits its milestones the narrative on the stock will change for the better.

  • What's Going On With Carnival Shares Today

    Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are edging down 0.6% following its Q1 results. CCL reported first-quarter FY23 sales of $4.43 billion, beating the consensus of $4.33 billion. Revenue grew 95% from 2019 levels and jumped 173% from $1.6 billion in the prior year. Passenger Cruise Day (PCD) increased 180.5% Y/Y to 20.2 million. Occupancy for Q1 was 91%. Available lower berth days (ALBD) for Q1 were 22.1 million. Total customer deposits as of February 28, 2023, totaled $5.7 billion. Selling and adm

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • Tesla’s Delivery Data Are Coming Soon. This Number Could Lift the Stock.

    Analysts think the EV maker will meet or deliver more cars than what Wall Street expects for the first quarter.

  • Carnival’s Ship Will Come In Eventually

    The leading cruise line’s recovery is delayed amid a mountain of debt, but it has a path to profitability.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Aurinia (AUPH) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Aurinia (AUPH) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe

    Walgreens Boots' (WBA) comparable pharmacy sales decline reflects lower demand for COVID-19 services.

  • Elon Musk Sends a Message to Warren Buffett

    The serial entrepreneur says the legendary investor would have realized a huge profit if he had invested in Tesla in 2008.

  • FDIC Grants First Citizens Rare $70 Billion Credit Line for SVB

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s acquisition of SVB Financial Group came with an unusual provision: a $70 billion line of credit, courtesy of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe financing is meant to help First Citi

  • Stock market news today: Stocks mixed, bank stocks rise after SVB sale

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday, while bank stocks also moved upward after North Carolina-based First Citizens (FCNCA) bank agreed to buy most of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Wait For 5G Boost Drags On?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?