North America Clinical Trials Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $39.26 Billion by 2031 at a 7.1% CAGR
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Clinical Trials Market 2022-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America clinical trials market is projected to grow by 7.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $39,268.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.
This 178-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America clinical trials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country.
Based on Product Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Trials of Drugs
Small Molecule Drugs
Vaccines
Cell & Gene Therapy
Other Drugs
Trials of Devices
Trials of Procedures
Based on Phase, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Phase IV
By Design, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Interventional Studies
Randomized Control Trial
Adaptive Clinical Trial
Non-randomized Control Trial
Observational Studies
Cohort Study
Case Control Study
Cross Sectional Study
Ecological Study
Expanded Access Trials
By Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Protocol Designing
Site Identification
Patient Recruitment
Laboratory Services
Bioanalytical Testing Services
Clinical Trial Data Management Services
Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services
Decentralized Clinical Trial Services
Medical Device Testing Services
Other Clinical Trial Services
By Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Cardiology
Obesity
Diabetes
Neurology
Immunology
Pain Management
Other Indications
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
Clinical Research Organizations
Clinical Testing Laboratories
Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Category
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Phase
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Design
6 Segmentation of North America Market by Service Type
7 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication
8 Segmentation of North America Market by End User
9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
