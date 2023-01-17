U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.20
    -5.89 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.91
    -391.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,093.33
    +14.17 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.29
    -2.74 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.40
    -11.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5380
    +0.0270 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2340
    -0.2070 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,219.15
    +146.28 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.23
    +1.37 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

North America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The North America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.80%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Type - Straight : CRF Urea releases nitrogen in a gradual manner.

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381440/?utm_source=GNW
As nitrogen is the most applied fertilizer, CRF urea can prevent nitrogen mineralization that degrades the soil quality.
Largest Segment by Coating Type - Polymer Coated : These fertilizers effectively supply all the essential primary and secondary nutrients, coupled with micronutrients, reducing the need for multiple fertilizer applications.
Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : Field crops dominate the North American fertilizers market due to the large cultivation area in the region. Field crops account for more than 95% of the total crop area.
Largest segment by Country - United States : The United States accounts for about 69% of the total agricultural crop area in the region. The country is one of the major producers of fertilizers in North America.

Key Market Trends

Polymer Coated is the largest segment by Coating Type.

The North American controlled-release fertilizer market grew by 70.6% during the study period. Precision farming is widely practiced in North America. An important component of precision farming is the provision of the right dosage of nutrients to crops at the right time. Thus, controlled-release fertilizers serve as important inputs in precision farming.
Field crops occupy 82.4% of the overall market, followed by turfs and ornamentals, which constitute 13.9% of the market share. These types of coated controlled-release fertilizers are commonly used in specialty, high-value crops like cereals, grains, and vegetables, as well as in areas like orchards and nurseries. Although the use of specialty chemicals is limited in row crops, their usage is increasing due to higher grain prices, environmental concerns, and other regulations.
The United States is the largest market for controlled-release fertilizers. It accounted for 81.9% of the market in 2021, registering a growth of 70.43% during the study period.
With the growing technological advancements in the fertilizer industry, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) partnered with various stakeholders, such as The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), to boost awareness about controlled-release fertilizers among farmers. These factors are anticipated to boost the country’s field crop production.

United States is the largest segment by Country.

The United States was the largest market for controlled-release fertilizers, accounting for 81.9% of the market in 2021. The country registered a growth of 70.4% during the study period.
The polymer coating segment was the largest coating type in 2021, accounting for 63.2% of the market. The country is concentrated on field crop cultivation. Thus, the demand for polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizers is high to meet environmental and cost-related concerns.
The increased cultivation of field crops in Canada includes wheat, canola, and maize, and various government initiatives, such as the Farm Credit Canada, offer increased credit availability for farm inputs involving the cost of buying expensive and efficient fertilizers like controlled-release fertilizers. This trend is anticipated to drive the controlled-release fertilizer market in the country during the forecast period.
Similarly, in 2021, the Mexican legislature approved the 2022 Federal Government Budget, allocating roughly USD 2.70 billion to the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), wherein 70% was allocated to fertilizer subsidies.
The production of cereals in Costa Rica decreased in 2020 from 2017, with a production of 197,701 metric ton in 2017 to 151,685 ton in 2020. This decrease facilitates the demand for controlled-release fertilizers for enhanced productivity and crop quality.
The need to increase the production of field crops across the region, coupled with the various government initiatives and increasing awareness among the farmers, is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 19.51%. The major players in this market are Compo Expert GMbh, Florikan, ICL Speciality Fertilizers, Nutrien Ltd. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381440/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Stock

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeMore: With a Recession...

  • Disney says Peltz 'lacks skills' to help business as proxy battle heats up

    The house of Mickey Mouse in a letter to shareholders also underlined the company's successes under Chief Executive Bob Iger, who recently returned from retirement to lead the company for a second time. "Peltz does not understand Disney's businesses and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem," Disney said. Peltz had an internal advocate, Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter, who asked that the activist investor be added to Disney's board on a half-dozen occasions, according to Disney's shareholder letter which was also filed with regulators.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Rio Tinto Boosts Iron Ore Production as Copper Set to Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, said fourth-quarter shipments of the steelmaking material rose 4% as it sees higher-than-expected copper production in the year ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Maf

  • AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

    The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue due to failings in the existing scheme's design. The news follows a wider industry warn