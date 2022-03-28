U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

North America data centre cooling market size to expand considerably through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·6 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

This new report, titled ‘North America data centre cooling market’, offers a thorough examination of the market dynamics, future path, opportunities, and major trends over 2021-2027.

Pune, India, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that North America data centre cooling market share is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 9 billion by 2027. The expansion is creditable to new data-powered technologies, in tandem with increasing demand for high bandwidth and operational efficiency to enable digital transformation in a wide range of industries. Also, widespread digitalization and increasing work from anywhere trend are also positively swaying the industry dynamics.


Following that, the research literature examines the various industry segments based on component, application, and cooling technique. It then speaks on the major trends in the key geographies in consort with their future valuation followed by a thorough examination of the competitive landscape via in-depth profiles of leading companies.

Growing number of data centre with emergence of 4G LTE networks and general of humongous data, along with features like environmental friendliness, energy efficiency, low cost, and reduced overall IT costs are the major growth catalysts for industry.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Data centre cooling Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2505987/

For the unversed, cooling solutions are used by data centre operators to keep data centre temperatures within a safe range. To process massive amounts of data, data centres must be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In data processing, equipment dissipates heat energy, necessitating cooling to protect the equipment from damage caused by overheating.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of the coronavirus compelled several businesses to accept the work-from-home model for their employees, which in turn has propelled the data centre cooling marketplace.

Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling market is projected to amass a valuation of USD 8 billion by the year 2027, mainly due to emergence of advanced technologies like metaverse, augmented & virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which necessitates real-time processing of huge volume of data for decision making. Capitalizing on this trend, In January 2022, Vertiv announced its collaboration with RISE Research Institute, a premier research and innovation partner. Vertiv has joined the platinum level of the collaboration program for data center system technologies, joining founding partners such as Ericsson, Facebook, Vattenfall, LTU, ABB, and the Norrbotten region.

Notably, IT & telecom segment of regional market is reckoned to grow over the forecast period, owing to easier access to smartphones and widespread availability of internet connectivity.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Data centre cooling Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2505982/

Europe Market

Europe data center cooling industry is slated to reach USD 11.5 billion by the end of analysis timeframe. The expansion is attributed to growing technological advancements, and widespread incorporation of integrated systems in high-performance automobiles. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), sales of self-driving cars would increase by around 10% by the end of 2021 compared to 2020. Growing digitization in the automobile industry has boosted data volume, driving up need for innovative data center cooling solutions. For example, the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, including self-driving cars, generates a tremendous volume of data, considerably raising demand for data center cooling technology. Europe data center cooling industry has registered high demand for colocation services from hyper-scale data centers. Several cloud service providers, notably, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, are leasing huge amounts of capacity from European colocation businesses. Increased network connectivity and an increase in the number of regional data centers in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is proving to be beneficial for the industry.

Moreover, the industry share from liquid cooling technique segment is poised to grow remarkably through 2027, on account of rising popularity of edge computing, which leading to adoption of smaller & denser IT equipment. It is to be noted that liquid cooling systems reduce the size of data centre.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Data centre cooling Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2505985/

Competitive dashboard

The leading players in North America data centre cooling market are Vertiv Group Corporation, Stulz GmbH, SPX Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Nortek Air Solutions LLC, Johnson Controls Inc., Hamon Group, Degree Controls Inc., Coolcentric, Black Box Corporation, Asetek A/S, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., and ABB Ltd.

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Component (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Solution

  • Air Conditioning

  • Chilling unit (Air-Cooled, Glycol-Cooled, Water-Cooled)

  • Control System

  • Cooling Tower

  • Economizer (Non-Condensing, Condensing)

  • Liquid Cooling System (Immersive, Direct-To-Chip)

  • Others

Service

  • Consulting

  • Maintenance and Support

  • Installation and Deployment

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Cooling Technique (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

  • Room-based

  • Rack/Row-based

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Application (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Government

  • Energy

  • Colocation

  • BFSI

  • Others

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Singapore

  • Australia

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Poland

  • Benelux

  • Spain

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

  • Vertiv Group Corporation

  • Stulz GmbH

  • SPX Technologies Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Nortek Air Solutions LLC

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Hamon Group

  • Degree Controls Inc.

  • Coolcentric

  • Black Box Corporation

  • Asetek A/S

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • ABB Ltd.

Related Report:

Colocation Edge Data Center Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Global colocation edge data center market size is anticipated to expand at a significant pace between 2022 and 2028, owing to increased applications across telecom, BFSI and retail sectors. Edge data centers provide advantages like reduced cost, minimum latency and faster delivery of services over the network. The demand for colocation services has been rising across both, large enterprises as well as small and medium enterprises worldwide, driving the market growth. Increased digitalization of manufacturing facilities will augment LATAM colocation edge data center market forecast over 2022-2028. Modernization of production units allows for better optimization of different operations, helping to lower the overall costs. Upgrading to digital technologies and components requires fast data processing abilities, indicating the likely demand for colocation edge data centers in the region. Middle East and Africa (MEA) colocation edge data center industry outlook will remain strong due to robust healthcare, BFSI and retail sectors. The increased availability of connected cars will reinforce the need for edge data processing capabilities. In addition, rising focus on deployment of autonomous vehicles in countries like the UAE will advance the demand for edge data centers.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.getnewsalert.com/


