U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.58
    -97.74 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.72
    -773.63 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,826.23
    -344.66 (-3.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    -44.24 (-2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    -1.18 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -30.10 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    -0.0570 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0238 (-1.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7860
    +2.3710 (+1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,443.29
    -379.45 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Deployment, Enterprise Size

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The North America on-demand staffing platform market share is expected to grow from US$ 70. 71 million in 2022 to US$ 159. 33 million by 2028; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14. 5% during 2022–2028.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Deployment, Enterprise Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373286/?utm_source=GNW


Finding the right candidate with relevant experience and employee engagement is a pressing priority.On these lines, on-demand staffing platforms serve the purpose of helping employers significantly reduce the search-to-hire process through predictive analytics that measures and anticipates productivity, apart from matching the right candidates.

The selected temporary staff and teams are later outsourced to meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule on an as-needed basis.Moreover, due to tremendous growth in a remote or hybrid work environment, there is increased adoption of on-demand staffing platforms that enable secured and flexible online assessment tools for evaluating candidates’ skills.

In addition, flexibility and creative ways for hiring candidates has improved their experience, thereby catalyzing the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms and driving its market expansion.

On-demand staffing providers are taking different approaches on checking workers’ backgrounds, as several employers need thoroughly vetted and background-checked workers.There is a rapid development of machine intelligence, advances in automation, and an unstoppable expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) across hiring marketplaces.

On-demand staffing platform providers continue to implement and invest in advanced technologies that seamlessly anticipate needs and deliver hyper-personalized experiences.The staffing industry is growing tremendously, and on-demand staffing platforms have numerous opportunities in terms of transforming temporary employee hiring platforms because it is becoming more difficult for companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to employ a large number of gig workers and classify them as independent contractors.

Therefore, the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies by on-demand staffing platform providers is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.
The North America on-demand staffing platform market, by deployment, is bifurcated into on premises and cloud-based.The North America on-demand staffing platform market, based on enterprise size, is further divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By country, the North America on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into US and Canada.

North America held the largest share of the global on-demand staffing platform market in 2021.Primarily, the retail & hospitality industry is increasingly subcontracting their functional tasks toward assembling a virtual and temporary staff.

The use of on-demand staffing platforms to further meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule is propelling the market growth in the region.Furthermore, staffing firms are concentrating more on enhancing employee engagement and establishing better regional employee experience platforms.

There is a growing implementation of on-demand staffing platforms to monitor employee onboarding, handling employee timesheets, and performance management, among others.In addition, on-demand staffing platforms promote high productivity, mobility, and flexibility, and the use of current communication tools accelerates the hiring process based on demand from across businesses in the region.

Also, there is an increased adoption of cloud-based on-demand staffing platforms among staffing agencies due to their flexibility in terms of usage, lower maintenance expenses, and elimination of installation time and costs.

In Canada, there is rapid technological advancement in the staffing industry and driving employment and innovations, mainly due to the progress of the IT industry, which has created multiple job vacancies in the country.Also, as large enterprises often face challenges in terms of shortage of manpower, particularly during peak periods or other difficulties.

Therefore contract or temporary staffing has tremendously increased for short-term employment projects.Continuous development in on-demand staffing platforms means a massive growth in temporary staff requirements with a specific skill set based on demand.

These factors, as a result, collectively boost the on-demand staffing platform market in the North American region.

The North America on-demand staffing platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America on-demand staffing platform market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the North America on-demand staffing platform market.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America on-demand staffing platform market. A few of the major players operating in the North America on-demand staffing platform market are Myworkchoice; Wonolo; Hireanesquire; Qwick; and Graphite.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373286/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Tesla Could Make a Major Announcement in 2023!

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is falling for several reasons, including rising competition. In response, Tesla could make this major announcement in 2023. If you're interested in Tesla stock, you don't want to miss this video.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • My Company Said 401(k) Contributions Are Based on Straight Time Pay

    401(k) regulations allow the employer to determine, to a certain extent, what is defined as eligible pay for contributions to the plan.

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is Moving Some Manufacturing to Arizona, but Who Will Benefit Most?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and some companies that can benefit from this $40 billion investment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • As We Dissect the Retail Sales Data, We See Positives for Several Holdings

    The November numbers for food service and drinking establishments and for grocery stores were solid, which should benefit some of our stocks.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • How much should you have saved for retirement?

    When I was in my 20s, I was lucky to work for a company that offered a pension plan—and that put me on the road to retirement. How can you ensure a comfortable retirement? As I mentioned in an earlier article, a Fidelity Investments study found that if you save 15% of your gross income every year from age 25 through 67, and you also receive Social Security, that should ensure you have enough to maintain your current standard of living once you retire.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Millennials’ average net worth: How the nation’s largest working generation stacks up against the rest

    Many millennials are in their peak earning and wealth-building years. Here’s a look at the obstacles they face, plus expert advice for growing their net worth.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • After Icahn Fight, Southwest Sells Pipe Unit, Plans Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. agreed to sell a pipeline business for $1.5 billion including debt and spin off its construction business in the wake of a bitter battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapWillia