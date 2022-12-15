ReportLinker

The North America on-demand staffing platform market share is expected to grow from US$ 70. 71 million in 2022 to US$ 159. 33 million by 2028; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14. 5% during 2022–2028.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Deployment, Enterprise Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373286/?utm_source=GNW





Finding the right candidate with relevant experience and employee engagement is a pressing priority.On these lines, on-demand staffing platforms serve the purpose of helping employers significantly reduce the search-to-hire process through predictive analytics that measures and anticipates productivity, apart from matching the right candidates.



The selected temporary staff and teams are later outsourced to meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule on an as-needed basis.Moreover, due to tremendous growth in a remote or hybrid work environment, there is increased adoption of on-demand staffing platforms that enable secured and flexible online assessment tools for evaluating candidates’ skills.



In addition, flexibility and creative ways for hiring candidates has improved their experience, thereby catalyzing the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms and driving its market expansion.



On-demand staffing providers are taking different approaches on checking workers’ backgrounds, as several employers need thoroughly vetted and background-checked workers.There is a rapid development of machine intelligence, advances in automation, and an unstoppable expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) across hiring marketplaces.



On-demand staffing platform providers continue to implement and invest in advanced technologies that seamlessly anticipate needs and deliver hyper-personalized experiences.The staffing industry is growing tremendously, and on-demand staffing platforms have numerous opportunities in terms of transforming temporary employee hiring platforms because it is becoming more difficult for companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to employ a large number of gig workers and classify them as independent contractors.



Therefore, the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies by on-demand staffing platform providers is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

The North America on-demand staffing platform market, by deployment, is bifurcated into on premises and cloud-based.The North America on-demand staffing platform market, based on enterprise size, is further divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.



By country, the North America on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into US and Canada.



North America held the largest share of the global on-demand staffing platform market in 2021.Primarily, the retail & hospitality industry is increasingly subcontracting their functional tasks toward assembling a virtual and temporary staff.



The use of on-demand staffing platforms to further meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule is propelling the market growth in the region.Furthermore, staffing firms are concentrating more on enhancing employee engagement and establishing better regional employee experience platforms.



There is a growing implementation of on-demand staffing platforms to monitor employee onboarding, handling employee timesheets, and performance management, among others.In addition, on-demand staffing platforms promote high productivity, mobility, and flexibility, and the use of current communication tools accelerates the hiring process based on demand from across businesses in the region.



Also, there is an increased adoption of cloud-based on-demand staffing platforms among staffing agencies due to their flexibility in terms of usage, lower maintenance expenses, and elimination of installation time and costs.



In Canada, there is rapid technological advancement in the staffing industry and driving employment and innovations, mainly due to the progress of the IT industry, which has created multiple job vacancies in the country.Also, as large enterprises often face challenges in terms of shortage of manpower, particularly during peak periods or other difficulties.



Therefore contract or temporary staffing has tremendously increased for short-term employment projects.Continuous development in on-demand staffing platforms means a massive growth in temporary staff requirements with a specific skill set based on demand.



These factors, as a result, collectively boost the on-demand staffing platform market in the North American region.



The North America on-demand staffing platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America on-demand staffing platform market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the North America on-demand staffing platform market.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America on-demand staffing platform market. A few of the major players operating in the North America on-demand staffing platform market are Myworkchoice; Wonolo; Hireanesquire; Qwick; and Graphite.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373286/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



