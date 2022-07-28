U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Report 2022-2030: Increasing Regulatory Approval & Manufacturer Innovation to Create Future Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The North America disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidence of infection due to reusable endoscopes in the hospitals and the growing preference for disposable endoscope components are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years. In addition, cleaning and disinfecting disposable endoscopes and their accessories to eliminate the disease transmission risk is a very tedious task for medical professionals.

The increasing number of endoscopic procedures and the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases are also further expected to accelerate the market growth. The lack of reprocessing and drying practices by the medical staff increases the chance of contamination which in turn drives the single-use endoscopes adoption. For instance, the data published in the American Journal of Infection Control stated that about 71% of the reusable endoscopes sample found microbial growth. The bronchoscopy segment dominated the market by application in 2021 with a revenue share of 29.3%. Flexible bronchoscopes play a critical role in the therapeutic and diagnostic management of several pulmonary disorders and better procedural outcomes.

The growing adoption of bronchoscopes for the diagnosis of respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to drive the segment growth. Increasing COVID-19 cases and the fear of disease transmission due to the use of reusable bronchoscopes also boosted the single-use bronchoscope adoption.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 74.8 million by February 2022 in the United States of America. The hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 47.5% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed in the hospitals and growing patient preference to visit the hospital for disease diagnosis.

However, the fastest growth is expected from the clinics segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing preference to use single-use endoscopic devices to reduce the risk of contamination, lower the procedure cost, and better clinical outcomes. In addition, an increasing number of clinics that performed endoscopic procedures in the U.S also anticipated supporting high growth of the segment.

Increasing regulatory approval and strategic initiatives by the manufacturers to innovate new endoscopic devices to meet the consumer's needs, in turn, supported the growth of the market.

For instance, in July 2020 a medical device manufacturer, Ambu Inc., got U.S. FDA 510(k) approval for its sterile single-use duodenoscope device. The device includes "a Scope Duodeno" which is a single-use endoscope and "aBox Duodeno. a reusable processor unit to treat and diagnose several disease conditions like cancer, tumors, pancreatitis, and gallstones, in the bile duct and pancreas.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 North America Disposable Endoscopes Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 North America Disposable Endoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 North America Disposable Endoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 North America Disposable Endoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, by End Use

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu A/S

  • Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

  • Airstrip Technologies

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Parburch Medical

  • Obp Medical Corporation

  • Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

  • Flexicare Medical Limited

  • Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

  • Sunmed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2whxe9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-disposable-endoscopes-market-report-2022-2030-increasing-regulatory-approval--manufacturer-innovation-to-create-future-opportunities-301595145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

