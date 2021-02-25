North America Doors and Windows Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026: Rising Demand for Single Homes, Rising Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings & Increasing Innovation in Doors & Windows
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this North America Doors and Windows Market Report
The North American doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during 2021-2026.
The demand for doors and windows is majorly driven by residential construction buildings and the growing investments in renovation, replacement, retrofit, and home improvement projects. North America is the largest market for infrastructure construction, expecting high opportunities for the doors and windows market during the forecast period.
Over 60% of homeowners in the US consider their financial position before investing in renovation activities. Most homeowners in the region focus on renovating homes once annually; the improvement in homes is initiated to improve life quality. Besides, millennials and baby boomers share the same perspective toward home renovation.
The rise in investments and the resumption of construction projects after the relaxation in COVID-19 regulations are expected to propel the market. Home renovation is a significant trend driving the market for doors and windows in the residential sector. In Canada, the demand for residential space is high due to the rise in immigration. The market is further driven by the growth of fenestration installations in new industrial buildings and the increased demand for renovations and retrofit activities.
North America Doors and Windows Market Segmentation
The North America research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, geography. Wood and plastic are the preferred materials for internal doors in North America, increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth. In terms of revenue, the residential segment contributed 75% of the North American doors market by end-user in 2020.
The increase in apartment buildings and gated communities have helped wooden to gain traction over metal. However, the growing concern over wood used as raw material and advances in plastic and aluminum manufacturing is likely to decline the market share by 2030. The metal segment is likely to gain market share due to increased demand from commercial and non-residential sectors, innovations in design and manufacturing, and public building projects. Advances in uPVC and thermoplastics are expected to accelerate the demand for plastic.
Interior doors and windows accounted for over 13% and 11% shares in revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2020. The increasing popularity of home improvement projects is one of the major factors accelerating the market's growth. While the US is one of the largest markets for interior doors and windows, the rise in disposable incomes and increased home renovation projects are likely to aid the market's growth. In the US, the Midwest region witnessed a high increase in single-family houses, majorly in Chicago, benefiting the interior door manufacturers in the region.
Based on material, the plastic segment led the major North America doors and windows market share of over 43%, followed by metal with over 32%, and wood by 20% in 2020. The housing sector is likely to witness several renovation projects, and the consumer sentiment is skewed toward quality and affordable options, making plastic a preferred material choice.
With the housing sector's growth and subsequent demand for housing materials, plastic materials continue to observe high adoption. Plastic doors and windows continue to gain traction due to innovations in material and manufacturing techniques. uPVC is commonly used as an effective replacement material for wood.
Renovation and retrofitting activities in residential structures are expected to drive doors and windows adoption in North America. New government-funded housing projects, especially due to the rising immigrant population, are currently operated by new residential construction demand. Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic windows and doors. A significant shift toward energy-efficient fenestration products in new housing and renovation sectors is also aiding the market growth. uPVC materials are finding increasing application in energy-efficient residential buildings.
In North America, rapid infrastructural development and construction projects are primarily driving the demand for doors and windows in new constructions. Investments in the standardization of IT infrastructure and product innovations also drive the market for new construction.
The need to upgrade the traditional door's thermal efficiency and functional operations boosts the demand for replacement doors and windows. The replacement demand is currently driving the demand for sliding and insulated profiles, largely due to their enhanced insulating properties, easier operations, and efficient space use.
Manual doors are gaining traction in developed economies as they allow better and regulated control of the airflow. They are also used in spaces where doors need to be kept open to handle a heavy footfall for a small duration, such as movie theaters and schools. They are widely used in residential buildings and small businesses for two major factors - low price and easy regulation of airflow, thereby maintaining HVAC temperatures in building premises. Low maintenance and operational costs are supporting the growth of the manual segment.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The US construction activities continue to rise with the growth in the population and urbanization. The demand for single-family and multi-family house construction is increased significantly in recent years; however, after the outbreak of COVID-19, the market demand declined in 2020, which is likely to rebound during 2021 -2022. The US is witnessing high traction in commercial building construction. Vinyl windows have witnessed high growth in recent years and reached the sale of over 37 million units in 2019.
Fiber-based windows are likely to witness significant growth in the market. New construction activities continue to rise; however, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a short-term decline. New residential construction in the US has become stagnant; however, home renovation and reconstruction projects witness growth. Besides, the demand for home improvement increased after the COVID-19 outbreak.
