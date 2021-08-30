U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

North America Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resin Type, Backing Material, End-Use

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The North America double sided tape market is expected to grow from US$ 2,208. 04 million in 2021 to US$ 3,213. 20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 5% from 2021 to 2028. A double-sided tape comprises pressure-sensitive adhesive exposed on each side, and both the sides are bonded together by the tape between them.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resin Type, Backing Material, End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103256/?utm_source=GNW
This type of tape is commonly used in electrical and electronics, and automotive industries. A double-sided tape offers significant thickness to provide a firm support. It is faster and easier to use and can be removed with a simple gesture without distorting its structure. These tapes are widely used in building and construction, and packaging industries. The US is known as the largest market for building and construction due to the initiatives taken by the national government to offer housing facilities to the growing population. Thus, such rapid developments, mainly in the construction market, play an important role in driving the demand for double-sided tapes in North America.

In North America, the US has witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the discontinuation of double sided tape manufacturing activities.Other chemical and materials manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for double sided tape during the early months of 2020.

Similar trend was witnessed in other North American countries, i.e., Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Costa Rica. However, North America is likely to overcome the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activities are regaining their pace gradually since the beginning of 2021.

Based on backing material, the market is segmented into foam, film, paper and others.The film segment led the North America double sided tape market in 2020.

Double-sided film tapes, also known as release-coated PET film, is popularly used in a wide range of applications such as holding, bonding, mounting, and packaging worldwide. A typical PET film comprises an adhesive, i.e., the sticky part of the tape, covering both the sides of a backing material, which is also known as a carrier and a release paper. The backing material safeguards the loss of adhesives to environment. These tapes need to be durable and adaptable to factors such as water, temperature, mechanical wear and tear, UV exposure, adhesive degradation, and contaminated substrate surfaces.

The North America double sided tape market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America double sided tape market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America double sided tape market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are 3M; Nitto Denko Corporation; Tesa SE; Intertape Polymer Group; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Scapa; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; Lintec Corporation and Avery Dennison Corporation.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103256/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


