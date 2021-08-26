North-America e-commerce Retail Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Apple, Best Buy and GameStop Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North-America e-commerce Retail Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American e-commerce retail market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The triangular continent, North America, gives strength to the global economy besides having only 5% of the global population. The e-commerce retail market is one of them which is enjoying huge growth in the North American region. According to an estimate of the US Census Bureau, the total sales of e-commerce retail in North America increased by 7.8% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared with the first quarter of 2020 and reached $1,581.4 billion. The discounted rates of products are attracting customers to choose them over in-store purchases. Amazon occupies the major market share, although its share has been reduced recently due to increased direct brand sales. The fashion product sales contribute more to the market which includes apparel and footwear.

The North American e-commerce retail market is segmented based on product type, and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into electronics, grocery, fashion, home decor, healthcare, automobile, sports, beauty and personal care, kitchenware, and others. Apart from this, by the end-user, the market is segmented into business to business, business to customer, and customer to customer.

Geographically North America e-commerce retail market is further segmented into the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of the North America. The US contributes the highest to the growth of the e-commerce retail market and also creates significant opportunities for e-commerce retail market players followed by Mexico. The US has a significant infrastructure coupled with rising smartphone users and increasing online stores and other online shopping destinations. The US and Canada provide opportunities to the e-commerce retail companies for growth and expansion. Canadian e-commerce retail market is the second-largest market in the region with well-developed infrastructure and road connectivity.

The major companies serving the North American e-commerce market include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., eBay Inc., Home Depot Product Authority Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Nike Inc., Shop.com, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. These market players are focused on providing more payment options such as PayPal, Alipay, Debit cards, Credit cards, and so on; still, payment through credit card was the most preferred method during COVID-19 lockdown. FedEx and DHL are the major shipping service provider to these market players.

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amazon.com Inc.

7.2. Apple, Inc.

7.3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

7.4. AT&T (ATT.com)

7.5. Best Buy Co., Inc.

7.6. Canaidan Tire Corp., Ltd.

7.7. Cars.com

7.8. COSTCO Wholesale Corp.

7.9. Ebay, Inc.

7.10. GameStop, Inc.

7.11. Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

7.12. Homer TLC, Inc.

7.13. HSN Holding LLC

7.14. Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC)

7.15. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

7.16. Letgo Global BV

7.17. Market America, Inc.

7.18. Mercari, Inc.

7.19. Michaels Stores, Inc.

7.20. Nike, Inc.

7.21. Poshmark, Inc.

7.22. QVC, Inc.

7.23. Staples, Inc.

7.24. ThredUp Inc.

7.25. Tru Kids, Inc.

7.26. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

7.27. Zappos.com LLC

