North America Electric Traction Motor Market Report 2022: Featuring Robert Bosch, Toshiba, ABB & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Traction Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW and Above 400 kW), By Type (AC and DC), By Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Electric Traction Motor Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

EV sales have considerably increased recently in Canada, the US, and other nations, but still, constitute a small portion of all new car sales. According to the International Energy Agency, at the end of 2014, there were 665,000 electric vehicles on the road, up from 180,000 in 2012. The market share for light-duty cars in Canada is now 0.28 percent, based on the most recent data. Although electric vehicle (EV) technology has been available for a while, industry insiders believe that consumers are uninformed of the advantages of EVs over conventional cars with internal combustion engines (ICE).

The US market dominated the North America Electric Traction Motor Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,594.2 million by 2028.The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2022 - 2028).

Based on Power Rating, the market is segmented into Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW and Above 400 kW. Based on Type, the market is segmented into AC and DC. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Railways, Electric Vehicle and Others. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Electric Traction Motor market. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Power Rating

  • Below 200 kW

  • 200-400 kW

  • Above 400 kW

By Type

  • AC

  • DC

By Application

  • Railways

  • Electric Vehicle

  • Others

By Country

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

Key Market Players

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • ABB Group

  • Siemens AG

  • Nidec Corporation

  • General Electric (GE) Co.

  • CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. (Murugappa Group)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Ametek, Inc.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. North America Electric Traction Motor Market by Power Rating

Chapter 5. North America Electric Traction Motor Market by Type

Chapter 6. North America Electric Traction Motor Market by Application

Chapter 7. North America Electric Traction Motor Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • ABB Group

  • Siemens AG

  • Nidec Corporation

  • General Electric (GE) Co.

  • CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. (Murugappa Group)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Ametek, Inc.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qg7e09

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


