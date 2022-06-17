U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,693.50
    +25.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,094.00
    +166.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,230.00
    +105.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,666.20
    +14.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.35
    +0.76 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    +2.32 (+7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    -0.0067 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7740
    +2.5340 (+1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,950.76
    -251.52 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    -32.59 (-6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.45
    +69.47 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets 2022-2029 - Increasing Incentives for the Installation of Charging Stations in Workplaces

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach a value of $30.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to reach 2.93 million units by 2029.

Increasing incentives for the installation of charging stations in workplaces & residential areas and increasing government measures to promote the use of EVs are the key factors driving the growth of the EV charging stations market in North America.

Based on charging type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is mainly segmented into Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast-charging. The DC fast-charging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing government initiatives, rebates on the purchase of DC fast-charging stations, and increasing investments for the development of DC fast-charging station infrastructure.

Based on connection type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into pantograph, connector, and wireless EV charging. The wireless EV charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing implementation of wireless charging infrastructure in North America, increasing adoption of EVs for public transport and logistics, and increasing prevalence of issues associated with electric vehicles.

Based on component, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to enhancements in charging station operations, high configurability offering services, and increasing adoption of smart charging management software.

Based on mounting type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into wall mount, pedestal mount, and ceiling mount. The pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing R&D in emerging technologies, increasing adoption of pedestal-mounted EV chargers, and increasing installation of pedestal-mounted EV charging stations in public places.

Based on vehicle type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers & scooters. The heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, increasing government subsidies & tax rebates for promoting EVs, and growing adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles.

Based on end user, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into commercial EV charging stations and residential EV charging stations. In 2022, the commercial EV charging stations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle charging stations market.

The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of EV charging stations in public places and increasing government initiatives to develop EV charging infrastructure. Additionally, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, in 2022, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric vehicle charging stations market. The country's large market share is primarily attributed to the actions taken by the local and state governments and utility stakeholders to reduce consumer barriers about policies, grants, and incentives on EVs and charging stations.

Canada is expected to witness the fastest market growth rate by value during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the increasing initiatives by the government and manufacturers to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

For instance, in 2020, Canadian Tire announced its plan to open a network of 240 fast chargers and 55 Level 2 chargers at 90 Canadian Tire retail locations across the country by the end of 2020. The network was developed in collaboration with FLO, Tesla, and Electrify Canada.

The key players operating in the North American electric vehicle charging stations market are Electrify America LLC. (U.S.), Evgo Services LLC. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), EV Charging Installers of America LLC (U.S.), Addenergie Technologies, Inc. (Canada), EV Connect, Inc. (U.S.), and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), EvoCharge Inc.(U.S.), EVSE LLC (U.S.) and Kitu Systems, Inc.(U.S.).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of EVS and Associated Infrastructure

  • Rising Demand for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure

  • Increasing Deployment of EVS by Shared Mobility Operators

Restraints

  • Lack of Grid Capacities to Support EV Charging Stations

Opportunities

  • High Growth Rate of EV Adoption

  • Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs

Challenges

  • Inconsistency in Pricing Schemes Leading to Slow Adoption of EV Charging Stations

  • Uncertainty About Financing Charging Station Installations

Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards

  • SAE J 3105

  • SAE J 1772

  • IEC 62196 Type 2

  • Combined Charging System (CCS)

  • CHArge de MOve (CHADEMO)

  • SAE J 2954

  • Tesla Destination Charger

Scope of the Report

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

  • Level 2

  • Level 1

  • DC Fast charging

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

  • Connectors

  • Pantograph

  • Wireless EV charging

  • Static wireless EV charging

  • Dynamic wireless EV charging

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

  • Hardware

  • Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

  • Electrical Distribution Systems

  • Cable Management Systems

  • Software

  • Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)

  • Interoperability Solutions

  • Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)

  • Smartphone Applications

  • Services

  • Maintenance Services

  • Systems Integration & Installation Services

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

  • Wall Mount

  • Pedestal Mount

  • Ceiling Mount

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Two-wheelers & Scooters

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End User

  • Commercial EV Charging Stations

  • Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

  • On-Road Charging

  • Parking Spaces

  • Destination Chargers

  • Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

  • Fleet Charging

  • Captive Charging

  • Residential EV Charging Stations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txeyq6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Tesla Has an Inflation Problem, and Investors Fear the Worst for Car Stocks

    Tesla shares plunge after the electric-vehicle giant raised prices. All new cars are getting more expensive.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • Tesla price hikes: Here's how much each model costs now

    After a brief pause in the spring, Tesla is back to hiking prices across models.

  • Caught on camera: Pickup driver unplugs Tesla while owner naps

    A video recorded a pickup truck-driving man unplug a Tesla electric car while it was charging.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • 'Never say never': Boeing open to GE-Safran's new engine concept

    Boeing Co could embrace new engine technology for its next new airplane program, vital to fending off arch-rival Airbus SE in a lucrative slice of the air travel market. The U.S. planemaker has not publicly endorsed the so-called open-rotor or open-fan design - in which the engines blades are exposed - announced last year by CFM International, a transatlantic tie-up between General Electric and Safran. Boeing's vice president of product development, however, cautiously did so on the sidelines of a briefing this week on its flying technology testbed.

  • Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

    Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company to expand underground tunnels in Las Vegas

    Story at a glance Despite hesitations expressed by those who tested the system, The Boring Company received approval to further expand its underground tunnel network in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention Center hopes to have its portion of the system up and running by 2023. Previous efforts to install similar networks in Chicago and…

  • Amid recalls, Ford says costs to build Mustang Mach-E are skyrocketing

    Ford Motor is preparing for an economic downturn, despite steady consumer demand for new vehicles, according to the automaker's chief financial officer. Lawler said increasing the price of the vehicle was enough to preserve Ford's profit margins, but not enough to impact the increased costs of commodities. While the CFO didn't share how much money Ford is losing on each Mach-E purchase, he said costs for the EV have increased $25,000.

  • Flight cancellations: Government plans to slash compensation for UK trips

    The reforms could slash average payouts by £163 per passenger

  • GM to invest $81M in hand-building Cadillac Celestiq EV

    General Motors is investing more than $81 million to build the Cadillac Celestiq, the luxury electric hatchback, at the company's Global Technical Center, the heart of the automaker's engineering and design efforts. The funds will be used to purchase and install related equipment to hand-build the Celestiq at the Warren, Michigan location, the automaker said on Wednesday. “As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, GM's president, in a statement.

  • GM Teases a $200,000 Cadillac Electric Supercar. Just Don’t Call It a Tesla Fighter.

    General Motors teased a new entry in the electric-vehicle wars: A hand-built, ultra-luxury Cadillac that might cost as much as $200,000. “As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors (ticker: GM), in a company news release earlier this week. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

  • Air France expects no disruption from June 25 pilot union strike

    PARIS (Reuters) -Air France said on Thursday it did not expect any disruption to its flight schedule after minority pilot union Alter called for a strike on June 25 at Air France and its low-cost unit Transavia. The union, which represents just over 10% of Air France pilots, has called for the strike to protest against labour conditions which it said could "lead to mounting safety risks". But airlines and airports are struggling to cope with a rebound in demand with staff shortages leading to cancelled flights and long queues.

  • Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

    Thursday's announcement is the third time the world's largest automaker by sales has adjusted its June production plans, which are down about 12% from its original plan. This time, it cited staffing disruptions at a supplier due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and a production equipment defect at another supplier.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

    Tesla has about 830,000 vehicles on the road, but the NHTSA has said they have got into nearly 300 ‘self-driving’ crashes - more than other manufacturer

  • Delta pilots write open letter to customers as airline industry struggles to keep up with traveler demand

    Delta Air Lines pilots published an open letter to customers Thursday in a direct appeal to those who may be frustrated by flight delays and cancellations

  • Tesla Just Raised Car Prices. Why It Had Little Choice.

    Tesla is revving up U.S. prices, with some models rising by up to $6,000, as the electric-vehicle maker contends with rising commodity costs and the global supply-chain crisis. The price of Tesla Model X, has increased to $126,490 from $120,490 on May 18, according to a digital snapshot of Tesla’s website on Wayback Machine. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock has declined by almost 34% so far this year amid concerns that recent Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai–where the company operates its Gigafactory–will push deliveries lower.

  • Porsche to pay $80 million to resolve fuel economy claims on U.S. vehicles

    (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG and its Porsche AG unit have agreed to a class-action settlement worth at least $80 million to resolve claims it skewed emissions and fuel economy data on 500,000 Porsche vehicles in the United States, court documents show. The settlement, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, must be approved by a federal judge. It covers 2005 through 2020 model year Porsche vehicles after owners accused the automaker of physically altering test vehicles that affected emissions and fuel economy results.