U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9320
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,517.18
    +1,076.06 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.28
    +8.35 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.05
    +93.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Report 2022: A $30.62 Billion Market by 2029 Accounting 2.93 Million Units

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach a value of $30.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to reach 2.93 million units by 2029.

Increasing incentives for the installation of charging stations in workplaces & residential areas and increasing government measures to promote the use of EVs are the key factors driving the growth of the EV charging stations market in North America.

Based on charging type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is mainly segmented into Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast-charging. The DC fast-charging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing government initiatives, rebates on the purchase of DC fast-charging stations, and increasing investments for the development of DC fast-charging station infrastructure.

Based on connection type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into pantograph, connector, and wireless EV charging. The wireless EV charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing implementation of wireless charging infrastructure in North America, increasing adoption of EVs for public transport and logistics, and increasing prevalence of issues associated with electric vehicles.

Based on component, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to enhancements in charging station operations, high configurability offering services, and increasing adoption of smart charging management software.

Based on mounting type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into wall mount, pedestal mount, and ceiling mount. The pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing R&D in emerging technologies, increasing adoption of pedestal-mounted EV chargers, and increasing installation of pedestal-mounted EV charging stations in public places.

Based on vehicle type, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers & scooters. The heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, increasing government subsidies & tax rebates for promoting EVs, and growing adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles.

Based on end user, the North American electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into commercial EV charging stations and residential EV charging stations. In 2022, the commercial EV charging stations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle charging stations market.

The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of EV charging stations in public places and increasing government initiatives to develop EV charging infrastructure. Additionally, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, in 2022, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric vehicle charging stations market. The country's large market share is primarily attributed to the actions taken by the local and state governments and utility stakeholders to reduce consumer barriers about policies, grants, and incentives on EVs and charging stations.

Canada is expected to witness the fastest market growth rate by value during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the increasing initiatives by the government and manufacturers to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

For instance, in 2020, Canadian Tire announced its plan to open a network of 240 fast chargers and 55 Level 2 chargers at 90 Canadian Tire retail locations across the country by the end of 2020. The network was developed in collaboration with FLO, Tesla, and Electrify Canada.

The key players operating in the North American electric vehicle charging stations market are Electrify America LLC. (U.S.), Evgo Services LLC. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), EV Charging Installers of America LLC (U.S.), Addenergie Technologies, Inc. (Canada), EV Connect, Inc. (U.S.), and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), EvoCharge Inc.(U.S.), EVSE LLC (U.S.) and Kitu Systems, Inc.(U.S.).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of EVS and Associated Infrastructure

  • Rising Demand for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure

  • Increasing Deployment of EVS by Shared Mobility Operators

Restraints

  • Lack of Grid Capacities to Support EV Charging Stations

Opportunities

  • High Growth Rate of EV Adoption

  • Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs

Challenges

  • Inconsistency in Pricing Schemes Leading to Slow Adoption of EV Charging Stations

  • Uncertainty About Financing Charging Station Installations

Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards

  • SAE J 3105

  • SAE J 1772

  • IEC 62196 Type 2

  • Combined Charging System (CCS)

  • CHArge de MOve (CHADEMO)

  • SAE J 2954

  • Tesla Destination Charger

Scope of the Report

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

  • Level 2

  • Level 1

  • DC Fast charging

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

  • Connectors

  • Pantograph

  • Wireless EV charging

  • Static wireless EV charging

  • Dynamic wireless EV charging

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

  • Hardware

  • Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

  • Electrical Distribution Systems

  • Cable Management Systems

  • Software

  • Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)

  • Interoperability Solutions

  • Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)

  • Smartphone Applications

  • Services

  • Maintenance Services

  • Systems Integration & Installation Services

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

  • Wall Mount

  • Pedestal Mount

  • Ceiling Mount

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Two-wheelers & Scooters

North American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End User

  • Commercial EV Charging Stations

  • Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

  • On-Road Charging

  • Parking Spaces

  • Destination Chargers

  • Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

  • Fleet Charging

  • Captive Charging

  • Residential EV Charging Stations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdgrab

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-report-2022-a-30-62-billion-market-by-2029-accounting-2-93-million-units-301571016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China's Beidaihe, site of leadership conclave, bars Tesla cars for 2 months

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of a secretive annual summer leadership conclave, for at least two months starting on July 1, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday. The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also barred from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June, which coincided with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city. The official from the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned "national affairs".

  • GM Copies Tesla and Rivian But Risks Angering Consumers

    General Motors was patient but finally decided to react. The Detroit giant is confronted, like its rivals, with disruptions linked to supply chains, the chip shortage and the soaring prices of raw materials, such as nickel, had first waited before reacting. Its rivals, like Tesla , have not hesitated to act quickly in order to preserve their margins and avoid completely bearing the rising costs of assembling their vehicles.

  • IRD Announces $2.2 Million Weigh Station Contract from the State of Idaho

    International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today the award of a $2.2 million contract in Idaho. Under this contract, IRD will supply and install an eastbound mainline Weigh-in-Motion ("WIM") and Electronic Pre-Clearance system to complement the westbound IRD system at the new Idaho Transportation Department Port-of-Entry ("POE") facility on I-84 near Declo, Idaho. This will be the sixth WIM site IRD has deployed in I

  • 3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

    A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement. The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

  • Electric pickup trucks in the works: Coming soon, on-sale and questionable

    We've finally started to see some electric pickup trucks come to market, and there are more on the way. Here are what we can expect, plus a few we maybe shouldn't hold our breath for.

  • Passengers and dogs jump overboard as flames engulf 70-foot yacht in New Hampshire

    The flaming boat continued to drift, unmanned, for at least two hours.

  • UK Train Strike Part of Crisis for World’s Oldest Railway

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest train strike in 30 years is set to upend travel Tuesday as the world’s oldest railroad struggles to redefine its role in a commuting landscape transformed by the coronavirus crisis.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar S

  • Thieves take nearly $1M worth of brand-new Ford pickups from factory storage lot

    Police have found 13 of the Raptor pickups taken in the brazen heist in which thieves apparently rammed the trucks through fences.

  • 6 injured when SUV collides with bus in S.F. Marina District

    Several people were injured in a crash between an SUV and Muni bus in San Francisco Saturday morning. (6-18-22)

  • How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

    At a gas station near the Cologne, Germany, airport, Bernd Mueller watches the digits quickly climb on the pump: 22 euros ($23), 23 euros, 24 euros. Across the globe, drivers like Mueller are rethinking their habits and personal finances amid skyrocketing prices for gasoline and diesel, fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide and making the cost of living more expensive.

  • 4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

    Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota don't want tax credits for EV buyers to end once a company makes 200,000 sales, now that they're spending big on EV production.

  • Passengers, dogs jump overboard as fire engulfs boat on New Hampshire river

    72-foot boat burns in New Hampshire river

  • Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

    Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf.

  • Check Out This Historic Drag Race Car Collection

    Soon to be retired builder shows off a respectable classic hot rod collection.

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • What makes the e-CNY different from bitcoin? Central bank digital currencies share little with cryptocurrencies

    When China announced in 2019 that it was working on its own national digital currency, there was widespread speculation about what role, if any, blockchain would play in a digital yuan, or e-CNY. One reason for this was that news of the digital yuan came just after Facebook announced its own digital currency called Libra, later renamed Diem and killed after its assets were sold off. While the warning signs of regulatory hurdles facing Facebook were apparent from the beginning, it was not clear t

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapCelsi

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapOvernight inde

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

    Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.