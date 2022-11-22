U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

North America Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Aldec, Altium, ANSYS and Autodesk Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

North American Electronic Design Automation Tools Market

North American Electronic Design Automation Tools Market
North American Electronic Design Automation Tools Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electronic Design Automation Tools Market 2021-2031 by Component, Tool Type, Deployment, Application, End Use, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America electronic design automation (EDA) tools market is projected to grow by 8.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $11,222.5 million by 2031, driven by the strong performance of the semiconductor industry, emergence of advanced chip architectures and other novel technologies such as AI/VR/IoT, and the rapid development of system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology coupled with the emerging trend of industrial automation across diverse industry verticals.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America electronic design automation (EDA) tools market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

106

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$4919.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$11222.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.6%

Regions Covered

North America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Solutions
3.2.1 Bundled Solutions
3.2.2 Standalone Solutions
3.3 Services
3.3.1 Professional Services
3.3.2 Managed Services

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Tool Type
4.1 Market Overview by Tool Type
4.2 Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)
4.3 IC Physical Design and Verification (ICPDV)
4.4 Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)
4.5 Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Deployment
5.1 Market Overview by Deployment
5.2 Cloud-based EDA Tools
5.3 On-Premise EDA Tools

6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 Design
6.3 Simulation
6.4 Verification

7 Segmentation of North America Market by End Use
7.1 Market Overview by End Use
7.2 Microprocessors & Controllers
7.3 Memory Management Unit (MMU)
7.4 Other End Uses

8 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical
8.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
8.2 Communication
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Industrial Manufacturing
8.6 Aerospace & Defense
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Other Industry Verticals

9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
9.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2 U.S.
9.3 Canada
9.4 Mexico

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles

  • Agnisys Inc.

  • Aldec Inc.

  • Altium Limited

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • Autodesk, Inc.

  • Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • Lauterbach GmbH

  • Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens)

  • Silvaco Inc.

  • Synopsys Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

  • Zuken Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7u4tm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


