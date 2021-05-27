North America Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Platform, Application, and Industry

The North America embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow from US$ 19,859. 76 thousand in 2020 to US$ 80,904. 35 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19. 5 % from 2021 to 2028.

The growing developments in embedded die packaging technology is expected to accelerate the North America embedded die packaging technology market. The embedded die packaging technology bridges the gap between traditional multichip modules (MCM) and advanced 2.5 package solutions with an increased integration level and small form factor. The technology is not new for the packaging industry, but it is adopted by niche applications due to technical challenges. However, rising development from leading manufacturers across North America, such as AT&S, GE, Shinko, and ASE Group, drives its adoption for various applications. For instance, ASE Group offers the embedded die packaging technology for a wide range of applications such as smart homes, smart factories, smart automobiles, smart bikes, and smart city devices. Wireless module, lighting module, sensor module, digital and processor module, and power management module are among the application areas driving the North America market growth. The key factors that are augmenting the market growth compared to other packaging technology include small form factor, thermal management, design flexibility, higher components integration, shorter interconnections, and protection against the harsh environment. The embedded chip enables more space optimization through miniaturization and design flexibility. Shorter interconnections formed in embedded die packaging technology minimize the distortion and power loss, while lower thermal and electrical resistivity of packaging type improves power performance. Embedded die packaging technology has enormous potential in the consumer electronics market as the technology is getting used for a wide range of products, such as smartphones, smart speakers, smart cameras, and other IoT-connected devices. Rise in the adoption of 5G network improves internet services and boosts the demand for supporting devices. Moreover, the significant growth of IoT-based devices is increasing the demand for embedded die packaging technology for North America region.



In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US.Post lockdown, the market witnessed increasing demand for digital devices.



North America is among the eminent regions in adopting smart or IoT-based devices due to favorable infrastructure support for high-speed internet services.The adoption of the 5G network is supposed to drive the market growth post lockdown.



The COVID-19 outbreak has a major impact on manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered.As the demand for electronics remained constant, it helped the market to resume the growth.



For instance, in December 2020, Qualcomm Inc, a leading manufacturer of microprocessors, has predicted that the shipments of 5G smartphones will double in 2022, with the increasing 5G network deployment. Such increasing adoption of 5G smartphones is lowering the COVID-19 impact for the post lockdown period; while in lockdown, it certainly hampered the market growth.



Based on platform, the IC package substrate segment led the North America embedded die packaging technology market in 2020.In the semiconductor industry, ICs (integrated circuit) are using embedded die packaging technology to reduce the size and enhance the performance.



In the IC package substrate platform, the semiconductor die gets embedded within standard PCB (printed circuit board) material, such as laminated layers and lead frames, at the time of formation of the substrate.The platform offers various benefit—such as miniaturization & design flexibility; improved reliability and mechanical stability; and improved thermal & electrical thermal performance.



The IC package substrate platform in embedded die packaging technology is used for a wide range of applications, such as MOSFET, regulator, DCDC, audio, sensor, optical, connectivity, memory, and image module. The given above benefits offered by IC package substrate are expected to escalate its demand, thereby driving the North America embedded die packaging technology market.



The overall North America embedded die packaging technology market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America embedded die packaging technology market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America embedded die packaging technology market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America embedded die packaging technology market. Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Group; AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Fujikura Ltd.; General Electric Company; Infineon Technologies AG; Microsemi; Schweizer Electronic AG; Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited are among a few players operating in the North America embedded die packaging technology market.

