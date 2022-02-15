U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market to Grow Rapidly; Strict Government Regulations and Ability to Decontamination On-The-Spot to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market are Haws (Nevada, U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (Charlotte, U.S.), Hughes Safety Showers (Ontario, Canada), Uline (Wisconsin, U.S.), Speakman (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Acorn Safety (California, U.S.), Grainger (Illinois, U.S.), Bradley Corporation (Wisconsin, U.S.), Guardian Equipment (Illinois, U.S.), Encon Safety Products, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Denios (Kentucky, U.S.), B-L-S Industries, Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), WaterSaver Faucet Co. (Illinois, U.S.), Plum Safety (Region Syddanmark, Denmark), SAS Safety Corp. (California, U.S.), BOSS Safety Products (California, U.S.).

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market size was USD 135.72 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 148.45 million 2021 to USD 197.05 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing worker health concerns and strict government regulations are expected to increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the ability to decontamination on-the-spot will boost the market.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-emergency-shower-eye-wash-station-market-106335

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 197.05 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 135.72 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Product Type, Industry, Country.

Growth Drivers

Strong Government Policies & Regulatory Framework to Augment Growth

The U.S. is expected to Hold the Largest Market Share due to the Presence of Dominant Players

Dominant Players Focus on Novel Product Launches to Augment Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact

Low Supply and Supply Chain Interruptions to Harm Market Negatively

The COVID-19 pandemic had several economic backlashes on various sectors worldwide and the emergency shower & eyewash station market is no different. Wide disruptions in the supply chains and volatility in supply chain analysis are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast. Transportation delays and lockdowns restriction further led to the dominant players operating their production facilities at less than 50%, which is expected to limit market growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-emergency-shower-eye-wash-station-market-106335

Segments

Type, Industry, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is divided into plumbed and self-contained.

By industry, the market is branched across healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemical, electronics, oil & gas, and others.

In terms of region, the market is categorized into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Report Coverage

The market for North America emergency shower & eye wash station contains various insights by evaluating the types and application surrounding the market. Factors such as leading companies and their business overview, types, and leading applications are well presented in the study to provide our readers a well-presented overview. Additionally, the study also covers all factors that are expected to affect the market positively or negatively.

Drivers & Restraints

Strong Government Policies & Regulatory Framework to Augment Growth

Factors such as rising concerns regarding safe and healthy working conditions coupled with introduction of stringent regulatory standards will boost the North America emergency shower & eye wash station market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising use and production of oil and gas activities along with rising instances of workers to chemical exposure will boost the growth of the market.

However, less product awareness among consumers will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Speak To Our Analyst of this Report @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-emergency-shower-eye-wash-station-market-106335

Regional Insights

The U.S. is expected to Hold the Largest Market Share due to Presence of Dominant Players

The U.S. will occupy the largest North America emergency shower & eye wash station market share during the forecast period due to immense presence of leading players along with increasing number of reliable vendors and distributors. Additionally, the region is highly developed and possesses economic growth and better opportunities for the market to flourish.

Canada and Mexico will present constant growth during the forecast period due to limited availability of raw material suppliers along with less awareness among the general population.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players Focus on Novel Product Launches to Augment Market Growth

The market landscape for North America emergency shower & eye wash station is highly fragmented and focuses on covering the region in an analytical manner. Leading manufacturers are striving for presenting novel products for capturing maximum revenue. Strategies such as rebranding of existing products are expected to pull back a larger consumer base for the market during the forecast period. For example, in April 2021, Encon Safety Products, Inc. launched Thermostatic Mixing Valves, which will be an addition to the extensive Eye Shower Eye Wash range collection.

Industry Development

  • August 2021: Acorn Safety launched Acorn Deluxe Wash-N-Go! a hand washing station for public use. The station is produced from stainless steel, which is a sanitary choice since it is rather simple to clean and sterilize.

Quick Buy - North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106335

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market Share Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product Type (USD Mn)

        • Plumbed

        • Self-Contained

      • By Industry (USD Mn)

        • Industry

        • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (Laboratories, etc.)

        • Chemical

        • Electronics (Semiconductor, etc.)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Others (Construction, Mining, etc.)

      • By Country (USD Mn)

        • U.S.

        • Canada

        • Mexico

TOC Continued…

Ask for Customization of this Report@

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-emergency-shower-eye-wash-station-market-106335

Have a Look at Related Research:

HVAC Control System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Traditional HVAC Control Systems, Smart HVAC Control Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by End-use (Mobile/Tablet, based scanning tool, PC/Laptop Based scanning tool, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Garage and Overhead Door Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, Wood, Fiberglass, Others (Vinyl, etc.)), By End User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Copiers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wide Format Copy Machines, Digital Copy Machines, All-In-One Copy Machines), By Colour (Monochrome Copiers, Color Copiers), By Application (Government, Commercial, Others (Offices, etc.)) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stick, Handheld, Upright, Robotic, Backpack, Canister), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


