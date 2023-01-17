U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

North America and Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Charging Network Start-ups Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Allego, Blink, ChargePoint, Compleo, EVBox, EVgo, Fastned, Flo, Ionity ,PodPoint, Volta

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Charging Network Start-ups in North America and Europe, 2022 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radar report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using growth and innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies, based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

As government initiatives promote the use of zero-emission vehicles and commercial vehicle manufacturers continue to launch new models, the publisher projects that about 7.2 million electric commercial vehicles will be in operation in North America and 5.8 million in Europe by 2030. Sufficient charging infrastructure will have to be in place to eliminate range anxiety, which is an operator’s fear of being unable to find a charging station when vehicle power runs low.

Several new and cross-industry participants have entered the nascent electric commercial vehicle charging infrastructure industry in the past few years to cater to the expected demand and are formulating their market approaches and identifying potentially lucrative revenue streams. Huge investments by value chain participants have been materializing to gain a first-mover advantage.

A charging network provider, for the purposes of this project, follows one or more of these business models:

  • Asset-owned turnkey (asset heavy, high capex), in which it owns and operates the charging station and provides connectivity of the charging station to the network. In this model, the provider incurs the costs of the charging equipment and installation.

  • Host-owned (asset light, low capex), in which it sells hardware, software, and services to a station owner. The buyer incurs the installation and operational costs and can connect to any network, although the provider’s network is preferred.

  • Charging-as-a-service, in which it owns and operates the charging station while the property partners incur the installation costs. The latter pays a fixed monthly or yearly fee and keeps all charging revenue (excluding network/connectivity fees).

Competitive differentiators could include the number of stations in a network, station accessibility, availability of battery-integrated or wireless charging, efficient capital deployment, diversity in revenue streams and business models, the ability to accommodate a variety of vehicle models across different standards with higher power capabilities, software-enabled services with easy-to-use mobile app interfaces, attractive pricing, brand recognition and reputation, and partnerships.

Companies to Action

  • Allego

  • Blink

  • ChargePoint

  • Compleo Charging Solutions AG

  • EVBox

  • EVgo

  • Fastned

  • Flo

  • Ionity

  • PodPoint

  • Volta Charging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpmg18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


