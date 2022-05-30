U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.70
    +0.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2641
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6150
    +0.5300 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.22
    +1,203.66 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +36.07 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.82
    +5.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

North America Fiber Broadband Report (FTTH and 5G Review) 2022 to 2026: Includes New Section on Fiber-to-the-5G "small cell" & Expanded Data on Fiber Broadband

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022-2026 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report forecasts the expectation for record North American FTTH growth of over $125 billion over the next five years - by far the largest five-year growth period ever! In addition to extensive and expanded information about fiber broadband, the 2022 release includes a new section on fiber-to-the-5G "small cell".

Its valuable industry information is designed to answer many key questions, including:

  • In what segments will growth occur?

  • What is the ramp-up and timeframe for growth?

  • What is the impact of recent U.S. Government spending bills targeted at, or including, Broadband?

  • What are the true impacts of potential constraints on growth?

  • What are the forecasts for larger players?

  • What are the drivers for this huge forecast?

  • What is the impact of "5G Home"?

  • What are the breakouts by the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean?

  • What is the detailed history and forecast for U.S. FTTH (by sub-segments)?

  • What is the history and forecast for fiber route miles for all purposes?

The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services.

Well, respected analysis helps illuminate the underlying trends driving the FTTH and 5G activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically and includes history from 2001 to 2021, plus a 5-year (2022-2026) forecast with detailed breakouts.

Based on extensive research and quantitative analysis involving interviews with hundreds of providers, vendors, and industry experts, as well as thousands of consumers, the report provides critical information valuable to equipment and material manufacturers and vendors, service providers, community planners, investors, government agencies, consultants, and other industry support organizations.

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T

  • Frontier

  • Lumen/CenturyLink

  • Telus Fiber

  • Verizon

  • Ziply

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION
A. 2022 - The Beginning Of The Deployment Boom!

II. BACKGROUND
A. Deployment Forecast Background and Accuracy

III. METHODOLOGY
A. Forecast Methodology

IV. CURRENT NORTH AMERICAN FTTH DEPLOYMENT STATUS
A. Overview of North American FTTH Growth

  • U.S. Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Passed vs. Homes-Connected

  • Non-Redundant Homes-Marketed

  • Fiber Share Of Market

  • Annual U.S. Homes-Marketed

  • Canadian Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Connected

B. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline Builds

V. FTTH CONSUMER IMPORTANCE AND IMPACT
A. Broadband Usage and Need

VI. 5G/WIRELESS SMALL CELL ACTIVITY
A. General Overview And Review Of Wireless Technology

  • Review Of Wireless Versus Wireline

  • Review of 5G Wireless

B. Significance Of 5G Wireless To Fiber Forecasts
C. Increase Of Backbone And Middle Mile Fiber From 5G
D. Reviewing FTTH Competition From 5G Broadband

  • 5G Versus FTTH Capability Differences

  • 5G Versus FTTH Cost and Installation Ease for Final Leg to the Home

E. Forecast of Small Cell Deployment/Fiber Miles To Support Small Cells

VII. REVIEW OF 2022-2026 FTTH FORECAST
A. Drivers Of The Overall Current Forecast

  • Private Drivers - The Debate About Fiber Is Over

  • Government Drivers - The Money Is Appropriated

B. Review Of The Overall FTTH Forecast Based On Attenuating Factors
C. Review Of Supply Constraints To FTTH Deployment Demand

  • Optical Fiber

  • Optical Fiber Cable

  • Labor

D. Deployment History & Five-Year Forecasts Of The Largest NA FTTH Providers

  • U.S. Tier-1 Telcos

  • U.S. Tier-2 Telcos

  • Canadian Tier-1 Telcos

  • Competitive - Google Fiber

E. Forecast And Addressable Market by Market Segments
F. Overview Of U.S. FTTH Forecast
G. Overview Of Canadian Forecast
H. Overview Of Caribbean Forecast
I. U.S. Capex Investment Forecast
J. Total Fiber Route Miles From Forecast

VIII. DETAILED HISTORY AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS STATUS
A. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast
B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast
C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast
D. Homes-Connected Annual Forecast
E. U.S. FTTH Investment Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4pnt7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-fiber-broadband-report-ftth-and-5g-review-2022-to-2026-includes-new-section-on-fiber-to-the-5g-small-cell--expanded-data-on-fiber-broadband-301557249.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up 69 cents, or 0.6%, at $120.12 a barrel at 1310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 74 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.81 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Brent Crude Tops $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the EU worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude rose above $1

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • Brent crude hits two-month high as China lifts COVID restrictions. Analyst predicts $124/barrel is next.

    Monday's surge in the global benchmark comes as China eased up on COVID restrictions in two major cities. Analysts are mixed about the staying power of oil gains.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChin

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseLocal startu

  • Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...

  • Zoom Video Moves Beyond Work-from-Home

    Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, few companies met the needs of the uncertain times better than communications company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Now that the pandemic is largely over, however (as Covid evolves into an endemic disease), what will Zoom do for an encore? In combination with Zoom's other offerings, these products helped the company grow sales 12% to $1.1 billion in Q1.

  • Georgia joins $19 million settlement alleging Ford Motor Company misrepresented hybrid vehicles

    The settlement is to resolve allegations of Ford's alleged false advertisement and misleading representation

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • Companies Rush to Cash In on EPA Rules for Capturing Methane Emissions

    New Environmental Protection Agency rules promise to give a significant boost to what is becoming known as the methane mitigation industry.