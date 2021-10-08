North America Flexible Food Packaging Market Size to grow USD 4.13 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The flexible food packaging market size will grow by USD 4.13 billion in North America from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the flexible food packaging market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The flexible food packaging market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Material

Geography

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the flexible food packaging market in North America include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging, increasing consumer preference for packaged food, and growing demand for high-barrier packaging films will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible food packaging market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible food packaging market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible food packaging market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible food packaging market vendors in North America

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 79% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

