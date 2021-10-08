U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

North America Flexible Food Packaging Market Size to grow USD 4.13 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The flexible food packaging market size will grow by USD 4.13 billion in North America from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the flexible food packaging market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

The flexible food packaging market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Find insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions. Download a Free Sample Now

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the flexible food packaging market in North America include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging, increasing consumer preference for packaged food, and growing demand for high-barrier packaging films will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible food packaging market growth in North America during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flexible food packaging market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flexible food packaging market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible food packaging market vendors in North America

Related Reports:

  • Chocolate Packaging Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The chocolate packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 3.82 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Bakery Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The bakery packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2021 to 2025. View Sample Report

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 79%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Free Sample Report now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies in the flexible food packaging market in North America

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-flexible-food-packaging-market-size-to-grow-usd-4-13-bn-from-2021-to-2025--amcor-plc-and-berry-global-group-inc-among-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301395263.html

SOURCE Technavio

