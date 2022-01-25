U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.75
    -41.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,098.00
    -155.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,310.75
    -190.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.90
    -17.80 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.88 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.15
    +3.30 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0480
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,374.75
    +1,712.21 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.43
    +16.83 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.41
    +62.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

North America Food Service Disposable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Packaging Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

North America Food Service Disposable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Fiber-based), By Packaging Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Food Service Disposable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Packaging Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222363/?utm_source=GNW

North America Food Service Disposable Market Growth & Trends

The North America food service disposable market size is expected to reach USD 31.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2028. The strong penetration of quick service restaurants (QSRs), coupled with the rising popularity of online food delivery services, is primarily driving the North American market.

The convenience of ordering food from restaurants with a single tap on mobile phones has been primarily contributing to the growth of online food delivery services across North American countries. Besides, hefty discounts offered by the delivery platforms, along with multiple payment options, have also been a pivotal factor in the expansion of online delivery services and ultimately boosting demand for food service disposables.

The increasing popularity of food trucks, which use disposables for serving food in the U.S., is additionally fuelling the market growth. Food trucks are gaining significant traction for the past several years in the U.S. on account of a variety of cuisines offered by them at relatively lower prices as compared to restaurants. Food trucks are large-sized vehicles, which are equipped to prepare and sell food. Food trucks gained considerable attention during the 2008 recession in the U.S. as these were selling food at cheaper rates.

The increasing penetration of sustainable products and packaging, along with the rising awareness regarding environment protection, is driving the market.The government in the region is continuously encouraging businesses to increase the penetration of green packaging and imposing strict restrictions on the use of plastic in disposables.

This is another factor projected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key players in the market are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating sustainable packaging products including investments in digital printing are a factor considered by the players to compete in the market space.

North America Food Service Disposable Market Report Highlights
• Based on material, the fiber-based segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging products
• On the basis of application, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The popularity of online food delivery is continuing to grow and in recent years, it has witnessed exponential growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positively impacted the online food delivery sector. Convenience is one of the important drivers of the increasing popularity of online food delivery
• The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 80.0%. The country is also projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Extensive penetration of quick-service restaurants, which are the main consumers of food service disposables, primarily contributed to the high growth of the U.S. market
• Prominent players operating in the market are aiming to adopt sustainable packaging solutions or green packaging. The market players including Graphic Packaging International LLC and Sonoco Products Company are using recycled material from waste products for their end-use disposable products
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222363/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lith

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Four Ways the Iranian Nuclear Talks Could Upend Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Iranian nuclear talks could hardly be more critical for oil traders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrude prices have surged 10% this year to around $85 a barrel, with many analysts

  • Fitch Ratings Raises Concerns over Crypto Mining and U.S Power Consumption

    Following last week’s U.S subcommittee hearing on crypto mining, Fitch Ratings looks at the key risks to U.S public power utilities.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Rising coffee tide lifts boats of Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, data shows

    Americans have started grabbing their morning cup of coffee outside the house again, data shows.

  • Oil prices rebound as growing geopolitical tensions fuel supply fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.88 a barrel at 0722 GMT after touching a session high of $87.27 a barrel earlier, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.75 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Googleplex architect has one word to describe that work environment: 'Dangerous'

    "This notion that you can provide everything that would support a worker's life on campus might appear to be extremely generous and supportive," office designer Clive Wilkinson told NPR. "But it also has a whole range of potentially negative impacts."

  • Covid crushed company culture—but something better will take its place

    The shift to remote work has some employees feeling less connected to one another and, by extension, to their companies. Is that a problem?