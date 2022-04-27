U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

North America Hand Sanitizer Market revenue to reach $1,471mn by 2026, says Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·4 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major hand sanitizer market players in North America region include 3M, Best Sanitizers, Certus Medical (ABC Compounding), DEB Group (S.C. Johnson & So), Ecolab, GOJO Industries, Kutol, L Brands, PAUL HARTMANN, Reckitt Benckiser Group and Vi-Jon (Berkshire Partners).

Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America hand sanitizer market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 1,471 million by 2026.


North America hand sanitizer market trends are driven by significant changes over the past two years. The demand for hand sanitizers and hygiene products have skyrocketed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Using hand sanitizer has become part of the new normal. Not to mention, good hygiene and cleaning procedures are essential for preventing the transmission of COVID-19. As a result of the epidemic, global demand for sanitizers has grown. This is due to the fact that sanitizers (containing at least 60% alcohol) are very efficient against the coronavirus.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Hand Sanitizer Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1401/sample

At one point during the pandemic, demand for hand sanitizers increased by 1,400% as customers rushed to stock up on their health & hygiene supplies. Thanks to the entry of several new industry participants including former breweries and distilleries.

Social distancing norms accelerate online sales

The online platform held about 23% of North America hand sanitizer industry share in 2019 and is further expected to rise significantly between 2020 and 2026. E-commerce introduces customers to a wide selection of hand hygiene items, which are easily accessible for purchase. With eye-catchy discounts, combo offers, and rapid delivery times, the online platforms have been successful in a wide clientele amidst social distancing times.

High demand for liquid hand sanitizers

Given their strong antibacterial characteristics, the widespread availability of liquid hand sanitizers with high alcohol concentration for usage in hospitals, clinics, and research institutions would push product penetration from this sector. Due to the widespread availability of liquid hand sanitizer, North America hand sanitizer industry share from the liquid segment accounted for $215.5 million in 2019. These sanitizers are also easy to carry and use during travel, which adds to their product appeal.

Alcohol based hand sanitizer: A favoured customer choice

In 2019, the alcohol-based sanitizer segment accounted for more than 92% of North America hand sanitizer market share. Because of their efficacy, alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been recommended by important health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alcohol-based sanitizers have the capacity to reduce about 97% of germs.

While on the one hand the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on global enterprises, it has created fresh opportunities for local businesses that have found a new foothold in retail. When a demand-supply discrepancy emerged as a result of the pandemic, local companies have begun to address the gap, with regional businesses getting ahead of the league. Cleaning product producers have increased their manufacturing capacity to satisfy the ever-increasing need for high-quality, safe hand sanitizers as a result of the growing demand. Similarly, some firms have expanded their product line and entered new markets by including hand sanitizers in their product offerings.

Browse Related Report:

Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Size By Composition (Alcohol-based Sanitizer, Alcohol-free Sanitizer), Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam), By Distribution Channel (Retail {Pharmaceutical Stores, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores}, Online Platform), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Russia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1414/europe-hand-sanitizer-market

Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Growth By Composition (Alcohol-based Sanitizer, Alcohol-free Sanitizer), By Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam), By Distribution Channel (Retail {Pharmaceutical Stores, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores}, Online Platform), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1412/asia-pacific-hand-sanitizer-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


