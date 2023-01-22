U.S. markets closed

North America Healthcare Blockchain Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Emerging Players - Welwaze Medical, Noom, Embleema, AmArmchai, HealthChain, uFirst, Medical Veda, TEEB Health, WelbeCare, Yana

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Healthcare Blockchain Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027 by Application, Deployment, Provider, End User and Major Countries" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



North America Healthcare Blockchain Market is expected to witness strong growth of around 70% CAGR over the next five years (2022-2027).

Security and privacy breaches in the medical industry in 2017 accelerated the demand for the adoption of blockchain in the healthcare sector to reduce risks against cyberattacks and fraud. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has benefited the Healthcare Blockchain market resulting in the growth of the overall market by exacerbating the trend toward the adoption of blockchain technology in the healthcare sector.

Blockchain in the healthcare sector is not only used for the exchange of the data of patients with hospitals, pharmacy firms, laboratories, and physicians but also helps in improving data security & accuracy, cost reduction, increasing transparency, and tracing of products.

With the increase in cybersecurity, hacking, and data phishing, the healthcare sector faced many data leaks. Therefore, blockchain has come into demand as it increases trust, security, transparency, and the traceability of data shared across a business network. The Healthcare sector holds 20% GDP contribution in the US and 45% of global cybercrimes occur in the US so to prevent this blockchain plays an important role in the Healthcare sector.

Blockchain Technology isn't secure as it still has some security loopholes, which creates barriers to the wide adoption of Blockchain Technology.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Application:

In the North America Healthcare Blockchain market, the Patient-centric Health Data type is expected to be the major gainer with its market share reaching ~30% by 2027.

On May 2022, VSP Global, a group of companies that combine eye care insurance, eyewear, lens, and lens enhancements, and connected experiences to strengthen the relationship between patients and their eye doctors, partners with Pokitdok to explore blockchain solutions for healthcare.

By Deployment:

Private Deployment type accounts for the majority of the share in the North America Healthcare Blockchain market and is expected to have a share of around 40% in 2027. However, the consortium deployment type is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By Provider:

The Infrastructure & Protocol provider segment holds the largest market share in the North America Healthcare Blockchain Market as blockchain technology is based on protocols that keep increasing with updates.

During the forecast period of 2022-2027, the Application & Solution Providers Type is expected to witness the fastest CAGR while the Middleware providers Type is expected to witness the slowest growth.

By End-user Industries:

Pharmaceutical Companies hold the majority share in the market and are expected to be the largest market in the end-user industries during the forecast period because North America has the largest pharmacy market globally.

Hospitals & Clinics to hold a share of about 20% by 2027 because the number of hospitals and clinics is expected to increase for the treatment of patients in the coming years.

By Geography:

The United States accounts for the largest share within the total North America Healthcare Blockchain market, accounting for more than three quarters of total market revenue.

The US is expected to remain the largest geographic segment within total North America in the Healthcare Blockchain Market contributing over a larger area of the market revenues because it has the highest spending in healthcare.

Canada is expected to remain the second largest segment in the North America Healthcare Blockchain Market which is driven by digital transformation due to shifts in consumer demand, the need to stay ahead of the competition, and the need to solve healthcare issues with the help of blockchain.

Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market in the North America Healthcare Blockchain Market which is driven by an increase in cloud adoption in organizations to reduce their cost with the help of blockchain technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The Healthcare Blockchain market is highly competitive with ~200 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players in Blockchain Solutions in the Healthcare Sector. Most of the country-niche players are start-ups in Blockchain Solutions in the Healthcare Sector.

The large global players comprise about 10% in terms of the number of companies and hold ~50% of the market revenue share followed by regional players. Most of the country-niche players are start-ups. Some of these who successfully evolve to create application-specific solutions often get acquired by large global players seeking to grow and diversify quickly.

The Leading Specialist players such as Patientory, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Solve.care, and PokitDok is highly focused on providing a significant number of Blockchain solutions and advanced techniques that can be used across Healthcare Industries.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In 2022, Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications, Inc., a leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence across various industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications. With this acquisition, the company has started providing ambient clinical intelligence capabilities for healthcare organizations that improve the patient experience.

In 2022, Oracle acquired Cerner, a leading digital information system provider used within hospitals and health systems. With this acquisition, Oracle is planning to have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information enabling better treatment decisions.

On March 2022, Intel Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs.

On May 2022, VSP Global, a group of companies that combine eye care insurance, eyewear, lens, and lens enhancements, and connected experiences to strengthen the relationship between patients and their eye doctors, partners with Pokitdok to explore blockchain solutions for healthcare.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Snapshot of North America Healthcare Blockchain Market

  • Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

  • Market size and Segmentation of North America Healthcare Blockchain Market

  • Historic Growth of Overall North America Healthcare Blockchain Market and Segments

  • Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Healthcare Blockchain Industry

  • Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

  • Covid19 Impact on the Overall North America Healthcare Blockchain Market

  • Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Healthcare Blockchain Market and by Segments

  • Market Size of Application/End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

  • Analysis of Healthcare Blockchain Market in Major North American Countries

  • Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major North American Countries

  • Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

  • Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

  • Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Country

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • International Business Machines (IBM)

  • Intel

  • Pokidot

  • Amazon Web Services(AWS)

  • Patientory, Inc.

  • Solve. Care

  • Chronicled

  • Hashed Health

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Guardtime

Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • Welwaze Medical

  • Noom

  • Embleema

  • AmArmchai

  • HealthChain

  • uFirst

  • Medical Veda

  • TEEB Health

  • WelbeCare

  • Yana

Scope of the Report

Time Period Captured in the Report

  • Historical Period: 2017-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

By Application

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Claims and Billing Management

  • Patient-Centric Health Data

  • Others

By Deployment

  • Public

  • Private

  • Consortium

  • Hybrid

By Provider

  • Infrastructure & Protocol Provider

  • Middleware Provider

  • Application & Solution Provider

By End User Industry

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Health Insurance Companies

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Medical Device Companies

By Geography

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b6jkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-healthcare-blockchain-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-emerging-players---welwaze-medical-noom-embleema-amarmchai-healthchain-ufirst-medical-veda-teeb-health-welbecare-yana-301726856.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

