The North America Healthcare Logistics Market is forecast to grow by USD 18.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Healthcare Logistics Market in North America 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market in North America is forecast to grow by USD 18.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450747/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the healthcare logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth, growing pharmaceutical sales, and increasing the development of healthcare products with special logistics needs.



The healthcare logistics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical devices



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing



This study identifies the advent of pharma 4.0 and logistics 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics and the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare logistics market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare logistics market sizing

• Healthcare logistics market forecast

• Healthcare logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare logistics market vendors that include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Noatum Holdings SLU, Owens and Minor Inc., SEKO Logistics, UniGroup CA, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. Also, the healthcare logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450747/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



