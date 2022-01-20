U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

North America to Hold 45% of Tapioca Starch Market Share - Comprehensive Research by Fact.MR

·6 min read

Tapioca Pearls to Acquire 30% of the Tapioca Starch Market Share

Fact.MR's latest report on the milk thistle supplements market offers 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of form, sales channel and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapioca starch sales are expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion in 2022. The growing popularity of gluten-free foods, as well as the health benefits of tapioca, are driving the tapioca starch market.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Furthermore, rising demand from the food and beverage industries, as well as tapioca pearls, is boosting tapioca starch sales. By the end of 2032, about 18,400,000 tonnes of tapioca starch are expected to be sold worldwide. Thus, sales of tapioca starch are predicted to approach US$ 9 billion in the projection period 2021-2031, with a CAGR of 6.1 percent.

To compete with the well-established corn and potato starch-based snacks, food manufacturers are experimenting with new ways to provide diverse snacks, including tapioca starch.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=844

Consumer preference for clean-label products, as well as quality and flavor, will continue to be important growth variables for the tapioca starch market, as will this cassava extract's potential to serve as an effective alternative to modified starches used in processed food products.

Countries such as the United States and Canada have showed an increasing preference for gluten-free products in recent years. In addition, celiac disease affects about 3 million people of the region in North America. As a result, residents in the area are investing in food that will meet their demands. Furthermore, the existence of significant tapioca starch manufacturers in the region is boosting sales.

The trade association for the starch industry in Europe and international level has teamed up with Vietnam FTA to take advantage of latent opportunities in Vietnam's developing market to boost EU services, industrial, and agricultural exports. This, together with the presence of a well-established market for gluten-free foods and beverages, will support tapioca starch market expansion in Europe.

Attributes

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 4.7 Bn

Project Market Forecast Value in 2032

US$ 9 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2021-2031)

6.7%

"Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has made tapioca starch a popular ingredient for various dishes. Thus, the use of tapioca starch has increased in everyday life. This, in turn, is expected to drive the sales for tapioca starch." states a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • By form, tapioca pearls are predicted to have a market share of more than 30% in the tapioca starch market.

  • By application, the food and beverage industry is estimated to have a market share of more than 45% of the tapioca starch market.

  • North America's tapioca starch market is estimated to generate US$ 60 million in revenue.

  • The tapioca starch sector is predicted to have a market share of almost 35% in Europe.

Growth Drivers:

  • Ability to lower cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels to drive the growth of tapioca starch market

  • The primary trends driving tapioca starch sales are an increasing preference for gluten-free foods and the nutritional quality of tapioca starches.

To gain in-depth insights on Tapioca Starch Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=844

Competitive Landscape

  • In April 2021, Cargill, Inc. teamed with Starpro, Thailand's biggest maker and supplier of tapioca starch. The company plans to expand its business in the Asia Pacific region as a result of this relationship.

  • In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that it had acquired 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co Ltd located in Thailand.

Some of the prominent players operating in the tapioca starch market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Tate & Lyle Plc.

  • Emsland-Starke GmbH

  • Navin Chemicals

  • Pruthvi's Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vaighai Agro Products Ltd.

  • Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

  • American Key Food Products

  • Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Tapioca Starch Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the tapioca starch market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global tapioca starch market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Source :

  • By Form :

  • By Application :

Key Questions Covered in Tapioca Starch Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the Tapioca Starch market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Tapioca Starch market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Tapioca starch market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Tapioca starch market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain –

Tapioca Market Forecast - The global demand for intolerance food products and gluten-free products has sparked this market's growth. It can be used as an artificial sweetener by health-conscious and diabetic people. This market is predicted to develop significantly as demand for this sweetener grows.

Gluten-free baking mixes Market Scope - The field of baking, as well as the baking mixtures that are added to it, has seen promising growth in the last decade. Various factors such as level of living, product type, recent trends, and other market dynamics are linked to the consumption of baked goods and pastries in different parts of the world.

Tea Extract Market Analysis - Due to the high consumption of beverages around the world, the tea extract industry continues to rise. The use of tea extracts in animal nutrition, functional meals, cosmetics, and personal care products has boosted the market for tea extracts.

Tea Infusion Market Trends - The global tea infusion market is primarily driven by the health benefits of drinking tea and increased consumer awareness of carbonated beverages. Furthermore, an increase in disposable income, changes in people's preferences, and a surge in coffee culture have all contributed to this trend.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-to-hold-45-of-tapioca-starch-market-share---comprehensive-research-by-factmr-301464785.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

