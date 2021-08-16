U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Configuration ; Ward

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The North America hospital mobile x-ray market is expected to grow from US$ 708. 1 million in 2019 to US$ 1,559. 6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10. 4% 2019-2027. In this new era of preventive care, most of the market players and medical practitioners are investing in mobile X-ray systems.

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Configuration ; Ward" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103265/?utm_source=GNW
The adoption of mobile X-ray system offers benefits to both medical practitioners and patients. One of the major benefits of mobile X-ray systems is its capability to avoid extra movements and transports of patients with severe health conditions. Many mobile X-ray systems are equipped with a stand on wheels, while some are motorized, enabling technologists to transport the X-ray system easily and quickly. For instance, a new digital mobile X-ray system launched by Canon Medical in August 2020 is equipped with enhanced technologies that can streamline bedside exams to improve the workflow and productivity of medical imaging. Additionally, the system offers security features such as anti-collision technologies and pressure sensitive steering for secure imaging.
In addition, mobile digital X-ray systems enable quick image capturing and processing with the help of intuitive software.Also, the results are accessed in real-time and can be directly shared with patient’s physician, which helps them proceed with further treatment processes.

In May 2020, Aspen Imaging Healthcare received FDA approval for its AiRTouch, a lightweight mobile X-ray.This newly approved device enables quick image capturing and processing.

Such benefits of hospital mobile X-ray systems drives the growth of the hospital mobile X-ray market.
The North America hospital mobile x-ray market is segmented on the basis of technology, configuration, and ward.Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography.

In 2019, the computed radiography segment accounted for a larger share of the market.The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of these advanced devices for medical examinations and rising number of advanced diagnostic imaging facilities.

However, the direct radiography segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR by 2027.
North America is recording an exponentially rising deaths due to COVID-19.Disruption in supply chain and decline in demand hindered the businesses in the region.

The outbreak is leveraging the technology adoption and its usability to streamline the process of COVID-19 diagnosis.For instance, in March 2020, American College of Radiology gave approval for the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) with the help of CT scanners and X-rays to detect COVID-19 patient.

Additionally, government and healthcare authorities are focusing on the utilization of modern technologies.For instance, in April 2020, FDA issued new guidelines to expand the availability and capability of medical diagnostic systems such as X-ray, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging systems for the detection of COVID-19.

These factors are offering lucrative opportunities for the North America hospital mobile x-ray market during the pandemic.
The overall North America hospital mobile x-ray market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America hospital mobile x-ray market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America hospital mobile x-ray market. Agfa-Gevaert Group, SEDECAL, IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DMS Imaging, Carestream Health Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group, DELFT IMAGING, and OR Technology are among the players operating in the market.
