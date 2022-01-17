U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.41
    +0.59 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3710
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,666.13
    -593.33 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +0.19 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

North America HVAC System Market to Hit USD 58.56 Billion by 2028; Awareness Regarding Maintaining Indoor Air Quality to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Companies Covered in North America HVAC System Market are Carrier (Florida, U.S.), Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.), SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (Missouri, U.S.), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan), Trane (Dublin, Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.), Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland), LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Danfoss A/S (Syddanmark, Denmark), Armstrong Fluid Technology (Ontario, Canada), Evapco, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.), Haier Inc. (Qingdao, China), Schneider Electric (Paris, France), AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden), GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. (Guangdong, China), Robert Bosch LLC (Baden-Württemberg, Germany).

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America HVAC system market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 58.56 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 to 2028. In its report, titled, “North America HVAC System Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 39.82 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be USD 41.63 billion in 2021.

The HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and cooling) purifies the indoor air to keep the environment healthy, pure and maintains humidity level at the ideal comfort. The increasing advancements in the housing sector and manufacturing industry led to the integration of advanced and efficient technology to maintain excess energy consumption. Therefore, governments of the U.S. and Canada are focusing on the concept of maintaining indoor air quality along with an aim to reduce energy consumption in commercial as well as residential buildings. For instance, the Government of Canada in its budget session in the year 2019 focused on ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and work on energy-efficient buildings and industry-leading skills development to complement a clean economy.

With this environment friendly initiative, the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) is motivated by the government's initiative and investment in energy-efficient buildings, therefore, the market is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic has moderately affected the North American HVAC industry. Amid pandemic, people understood the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ). As it may help them to escape the possible threat of diseases caused by breathing.

In the first quarter of the year, fixing air-conditioned (AC) units, repairing existing energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), changing the operation of HVAC equipment was at a halt and this moderately impacted the market. However, the key manufacturers worked on R&D facilities and invested in the technological advancement of the product. For instance, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) came up with strategies to curb the COVID-19 transmission that boosted the demand across the U.S. and Canada.

Segmentation:

By type, the market is divided into a single split, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, chillers, and others.

  • Based on type, the variable refrigerant flow system segment held a market share of 12.2% in 2020. This is attributable to its use in maintaining the refrigerant volume that is being provided to fan-coil units, positioned across the building. Additionally, it helps in providing more than two controls in a single device.

On the basis of application, the market is trifurcated into commercial, residential, and industrial. Finally, based on region, the market is based in North America.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 -2028 CAGR

5.0 %

2028 Value Projection

58.56 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

41.63 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Type, Application and Region

Growth Drivers


COVID-19 Impact: Opportunity to Manufacture Automated HVAC Systems is Boosting Product Demand


Fast-tracked Construction of Green Buildings is Laying Foundation for Future Growth


Smart HVAC System Installation is Brightening Market Prospects

Pitfalls & Challenges


Excessive Maintenance and Repairing Cost is Impeding Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

What does the Report Provide?

This report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.

Drivers & Restraints

Smart HVAC system Installation is Brightening Market Prospects

The increasing trend of the installation of smart HVAC systems to promote sustainability is expected to boost the product demand. As the algorithm set-up in the device system decodes the data from various sources that control the HVAC consumption in unoccupied buildings zones. Thus it helps in offering clarity, control, data collection and minimizes the overall operational cost.

Additionally, the rise of industry 4.0, i.e. automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems are rising across the globe. Therefore, in such cases, smart HVAC system integration becomes a vital function. This is eventually accelerating positive impact in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Lennox International Inc. launched The Ultimate Comfort System to offer comfort across residential spaces. Therefore, the smart HVAC system installation is boosting the North America HVAC system market growth.

On the other hand, the high replacement and maintenance and cost required to replace or repair frequently as per their operating life cycle of the system is a major market constraint

Quick Buy North America HVAC System Market Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106243

Regional Insights

Growing Investments in Hydrometallurgical Recycling to Drive Regional Market.

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the prominent countries that exhibit significant market growth. The U.S. HVAC system market stood at USD 32.25 billion in 2020 and USD 30.93 billion in 2019. Following are some of the country insights observed in North America.

  • In Canada, the building owners are aiming to upgrade the air conditioning, ventilation systems across the facilities to be able to lower the energy-consumption trend. Additionally, the government energy-efficiency incentives are expected to benefit HVAC contractors across the country. The market shares for the segment Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems in 2020 accounted for 11.9% in the country.

  • In the U.S., the rising construction industry, availability of efficient and advanced systems, and extreme climatic conditions is favoring the installation of HVAC in both residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, the presence of key manufacturers such as Carriers, Emerson Electric Co., and others is boosting the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Acquire Growth

The North America market has a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique solutions to cater to the demand from across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, forming collaborations, acquisitions and launching new products to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below are the industry developments:

  • March 2021 - Lennox International Inc. launched PureAir S and PureAir Air Purification Systems to offer fresh and pure air indoors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • April, 2020 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. made an investment in the U.S.-based Locix, Inc., cloud-based connected devices and spatial intelligence company for commercial buildings, consumer homes. Through this investment, Daikin plans to lessen the labor hours at the installation sites by utilizing Locix, Inc.'s accurate-location positioning technology i.e. Locix GPS.

List of Key Market Players Profiled in North America HAVC System Report

  • Carrier (Florida, U.S.)

  • Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

  • Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (Missouri, U.S.)

  • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Trane (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland)

  • LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Danfoss A/S (Syddanmark, Denmark)

  • Armstrong Fluid Technology (Ontario, Canada)

  • Evapco, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

  • Haier Inc. (Qingdao, China)

  • Schneider Electric (Paris, France)

  • AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. (Guangdong, China)

  • Robert Bosch LLC (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on North America Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • North America Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued….

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Air Compressor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Mode of Operation (Rotary, Centrifugal, and Reciprocating), By Product Type (Stationary, and Portable), By Lubrication (Oil-Filled, and Oil-Free), By Application (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fire Rated Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel Duct, Aluminum (Al) Duct, Flexible Duct, Fabric Duct & Others), By Shape (Round, Half Round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular & Others), By Penetration (Walls, Floor, Decks & Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tow Vehicles, Automated Forklift Trucks, Underride/Tunneling Vehicles, Assembly Line Vehicles & Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guided, Magnetic Guided, Vision Guided, and Others), By Application (Transportation & Distribution, Storage & Assembly, Packaging), By Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operation (Single Pass, and Multi Pass), By Application (Clothing and Apparel, Home Decor, Soft Signage, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Roller Conveyors, Flat Belt Conveyors, Wheel Conveyors, Vertical Conveyors & Others), By Location (In-floor Conveyors, On-floor Conveyors & Overhead), By Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russi

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Oil climbs on supply worries, limited Omicron impact

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures touching their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0641 GMT. Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant will not be as disruptive as feared for fuel demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) Decline on Earnings Looks like an Overreaction

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first earnings round in 2022 with the largest single-day decline in almost 2 years. While the bank sees the boost to the net interest income, a hike in the adjusted noninterest expenses of almost 10% has undoubtedly spooked the market.

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices are

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Ri

  • The Federal Reserve needs to ‘shock and awe’ the market with one big rate hike ‘to restore its credibility,’ says hedge-fund star Bill Ackman

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to deliver old-fashioned shock and awe to financial markets with a big rate hike.

  • Is Palantir a 2022 Breakout Stock?

    While starting off as a data analytics company that catered to the U.S. government, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has pivoted to provide its services to the civilian market. Palantir has three main offerings: Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo. Gotham is often used by governments to process real-time information and then present critical data cleanly so those making decisions have the best chance of succeeding.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields as well as policy easing by China’s central bank to counter an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too