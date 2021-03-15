North America Hydraulic Filters Market Report 2020-2027: Suction Filter, Pressure Filter, Return Line Filter, Off-Line Filter, Breather Filter
Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hydraulic Filters Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America Hydraulic Filters Market is expected to reach US$ 2,089.54 million by 2027 from US$ 1194.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The report provides trends prevailing in the North America hydraulic filters market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising digitization is boosting demand for hydraulic filter is the major factor driving the growth of the North America hydraulic filters market. However, issues associated with passive design process and complex installation process to hinder the growth of North America hydraulic filters market.
The North America hydraulic filters market is segmented based on the product and end-user. Based on product, the North America hydraulic filters market is segmented into suction filter, pressure filter, return line filter, off-line filter, breather filter, and others. Return line filter is dominating the market during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the North America hydraulic filters market is segmented into manufacturing, marine, automotive, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, agriculture, construction, metal and mining, and others. Manufacturing segment held a substantial market share during 2017-2027.
Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.
The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders in last few months. As a result, several small & medium enterprise owners have limited their industry personnel whereas many other have laid off non-essential employees shortly owing to restricted business operation.
In addition to this, the company also minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of various hydraulic equipment's, such as, hydraulic filters owing to economic slowdown, which affected the business activities. Moreover, the component manufacturer, supply chain and distributor lack of availability of business also has significantly influencing the production of hydraulic filters by the market players. Thus, the market is expected to witness a major drop in the demand from the end-users for the current year and the subsequent years to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Bosch Rexroth Corporation; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Eaton Corporation Plc.; Filtration Group Industrial; HYDAC Technology Ltd.; MANN+HUMMEL Group; MP Filtri S.p. A.; Pall Corporation; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; YAMASHIN-FILTER CORP. are among the leading companies in the North America hydraulic filters market.
The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.
For instance, in 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc. launched E-commerce website shop. Donaldson.com for making convenient for customer to browser and order filters.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. North America Hydraulic Filters Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 North America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. North America Hydraulic Filters Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Digitization is Boosting Demand for Hydraulic Filter
5.1.2 Construction Industry Witnessing Investment Rise
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Passive Design Process and Complex Installation Process to Hinder the Growth of North America Hydraulic Filters Market
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Upcoming of Hydraulic Filters with Cyclone Effect Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Launch of New Products for Enhanced Filtering Capacity
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Hydraulic Filters Market -North America Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America Hydraulic Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning -Market Players Ranking
7. North America Hydraulic Filters Market Analysis - by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Hydraulic Filters Market, by Product (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Suction Filter
7.4 Pressure Filter
7.5 Return Line Filter
7.6 Off-Line Filter
7.7 Breather Filter
8. North America Hydraulic Filters Market Analysis - by End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Hydraulic Filters Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 Marine
8.5 Automotive
8.6 Chemical and Petrochemical
8.7 Power Generation
8.8 Agriculture
8.9 Construction
8.10 Metal and Mining
9. North America Hydraulic Filters Market - Country Analysis
10. North America Hydraulic Filters Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
12. Company Profiles
Bosch Rexroth Corporation
Donaldson Company, Inc.
Eaton Corporation Plc.
Filtration Group Industrial
HYDAC Technology Ltd.
MANN+HUMMEL Group
MP Filtri S.p.A.
Pall Corporation
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
YAMASHIN-FILTER CORP.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyk76w
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900