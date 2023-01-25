North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report 2022: Sector to Expand by 8% Annually Through 2028
The North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market should witness market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Presently, most medicines available in the market have been developed from small molecules, but large molecules are rapidly increasing in importance and usability. Drug development from large molecules is divided into drug substance development and drug product development.
The development of drug substance (DS) includes the development of working and master cell banks, scale-up, and manufacturing process development. Drug product (DP) development involves filling the substance into its container. The measurement and characterization guidelines for these processes are provided by the International Council for Harmonization (ICH).
The region collectively spends a lot on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals and, as a result, has become a significant producer of biologics. For example, Canada is among the top manufacturers of vaccines. In addition, some major national and international vaccine-producing firms exist nationwide. Similarly, the US government's economy is significantly impacted by growing healthcare spending. This has also placed a burden on the populace to support this spending through ways like taxes or long-term borrowing.
The US market dominated the North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4, 180.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2022-2028).
Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial and Others. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development. Based on Contract Manufacturing Type, the market is segmented into Commercial and Clinical. Based on Contract Development Type, the market is segmented into Cell Line Development and Process Development. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Biotech Companies, CRO and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.
Scope of the Study
By Application
Mammalian
Microbial
Others
By Service
Contract Manufacturing
Contract Development
By End-user
Biotech Companies
CRO
Others
By Country
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
Eurofins Scientific SE
WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc
Catalent, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation)
Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
Rentschler Biopharma SE
AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)
Recipharm AB (EQT AB)
Siegfried Holding AG
