North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report 2022: Sector to Expand by 8% Annually Through 2028

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Mammalian, Microbial and Others), By Service (Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development), By End-user, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market should witness market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Presently, most medicines available in the market have been developed from small molecules, but large molecules are rapidly increasing in importance and usability. Drug development from large molecules is divided into drug substance development and drug product development.

The development of drug substance (DS) includes the development of working and master cell banks, scale-up, and manufacturing process development. Drug product (DP) development involves filling the substance into its container. The measurement and characterization guidelines for these processes are provided by the International Council for Harmonization (ICH).

The region collectively spends a lot on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals and, as a result, has become a significant producer of biologics. For example, Canada is among the top manufacturers of vaccines. In addition, some major national and international vaccine-producing firms exist nationwide. Similarly, the US government's economy is significantly impacted by growing healthcare spending. This has also placed a burden on the populace to support this spending through ways like taxes or long-term borrowing.

The US market dominated the North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4, 180.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2022-2028).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial and Others. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development. Based on Contract Manufacturing Type, the market is segmented into Commercial and Clinical. Based on Contract Development Type, the market is segmented into Cell Line Development and Process Development. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Biotech Companies, CRO and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Scope of the Study
By Application

  • Mammalian

  • Microbial

  • Others

By Service

  • Contract Manufacturing

  • Contract Development

By End-user

  • Biotech Companies

  • CRO

  • Others

By Country

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc

  • Catalent, Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation)

  • Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

  • Rentschler Biopharma SE

  • AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)

  • Recipharm AB (EQT AB)

  • Siegfried Holding AG

Unique Offerings

  • Exhaustive coverage

  • The highest number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based model available

  • Guaranteed best price

  • Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Application

Chapter 5. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Service

Chapter 6. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by End-user

Chapter 7. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye9ko8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-large-molecule-drug-substance-cdmo-market-report-2022-sector-to-expand-by-8-annually-through-2028-301729806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

