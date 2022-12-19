U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

North America last mile delivery market: Growth opportunities led by ArcBest Corp. and AxleHire - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America last mile delivery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 62.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US and the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by service (B2C and B2B) and vehicle type (large OEMs and custom vehicle OEMs).

Segmentation by service (inclusion/exclusion)

  • The B2C segment will significantly contribute to market growth during the forecast period. The B2C market has grown rapidly over the past few years. This has encouraged last-mile service delivery operators to introduce new services that are specifically designed for household customers. Such services include next-day delivery, same-day delivery, and package returns. Many prominent players in the market are focusing on enhancing the consumer experience. They focus on improving last-mile delivery services through faster deliveries and easy returns. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio categorizes the global last-mile delivery market in North America as a part of the global air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation, courier, and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Related Reports:

Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The express delivery market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the express delivery market in Brazil segmentation by service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C).

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the courier and local delivery services market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 26.66 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.25%. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is notably driving the courier and local delivery services market growth in the US, although factors such as increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this North American last-mile delivery market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the last-mile delivery market in North America between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of last-mile delivery market in North America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of North America's last-mile delivery market vendors.

Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

151

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 62.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.11

Key countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Last mile delivery market in North America 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 7.3 Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ArcBest Corp.

  • 12.4 AxleHire

  • 12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.6 CRST The Transportation Solution Inc.

  • 12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 12.8 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.9 DSV AS

  • 12.10 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.11 GEODIS SA

  • 12.12 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • 12.13 Ryder System Inc.

  • 12.14 SF Express Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 United States Postal Service

  • 12.16 Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-last-mile-delivery-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-arcbest-corp-and-axlehire--technavio-301705094.html

SOURCE Technavio

