North America last mile delivery market: Growth opportunities led by ArcBest Corp. and AxleHire - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America last mile delivery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 62.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US and the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

The market is segmented by service (B2C and B2B) and vehicle type (large OEMs and custom vehicle OEMs).

Segmentation by service (inclusion/exclusion)

The B2C segment will significantly contribute to market growth during the forecast period. The B2C market has grown rapidly over the past few years. This has encouraged last-mile service delivery operators to introduce new services that are specifically designed for household customers. Such services include next-day delivery, same-day delivery, and package returns. Many prominent players in the market are focusing on enhancing the consumer experience. They focus on improving last-mile delivery services through faster deliveries and easy returns. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global last-mile delivery market in North America as a part of the global air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation, courier, and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this North American last-mile delivery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the last-mile delivery market in North America between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of last-mile delivery market in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of North America's last-mile delivery market vendors.

Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 62.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.11 Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Last mile delivery market in North America 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ArcBest Corp.

12.4 AxleHire

12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

12.6 CRST The Transportation Solution Inc.

12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

12.8 Deutsche Post AG

12.9 DSV AS

12.10 FedEx Corp.

12.11 GEODIS SA

12.12 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

12.13 Ryder System Inc.

12.14 SF Express Co. Ltd.

12.15 United States Postal Service

12.16 Werner Enterprises Inc.

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

