North America Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $62.72 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The last mile delivery market in North America is poised to grow by $62.71 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85%

This study identifies the strong focus on technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US, and premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

Also, strong focus on offering services to specific end-user segments and growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors.

Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

