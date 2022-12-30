U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

North America Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $62.72 Billion

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The last mile delivery market in North America is poised to grow by $62.71 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85%

This study identifies the strong focus on technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US, and premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

Also, strong focus on offering services to specific end-user segments and growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors.

Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

  • ArcBest Corp.

  • Averitt Express Inc.

  • AxleHire

  • C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • CMA CGM Group

  • CRST The Transportation Solution Inc.

  • DDC Logistics Inc.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • DSV AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • GEODIS SA

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Ryder System Inc.

  • SEKO Logistics

  • SF Express Co. Ltd.

  • United States Postal Service

  • Washington Express LLC

  • Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Last mile delivery market in North America 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
7.3 Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suve0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


